Lions stop Blue Devils in hoops matchup

PLATTSMOUTH – Halftime adjustments helped the Louisville girls run past Plattsmouth in a Cass County matchup Tuesday night.

The Lions used a 23-4 scoring spree in the third quarter to stop Plattsmouth 63-30. Louisville posted 60 or more points for the second time in the past three games. The team collected 74 points in a victory over Ralston the previous week.

Louisville (6-5) tried to take control of the game in the first quarter. The Lions generated a 21-10 lead with their work both in the paint and on the perimeter.

The Blue Devils (0-7) held their own in the second quarter. The team cashed in several scoring opportunities to keep the halftime margin at 29-19.

Louisville seized the upper hand after that. The team outscored Plattsmouth by 19 points in the third quarter and added 11 points in the final period. LHS won by double digits for the fifth time this winter.

McKenzie Norris guided Louisville with her performance on both ends of the court. She finished 7-of-9 from the floor in her 17-point night. She also made four assists and one rebound in the game.