PLATTEVIEW – Louisville kept its season going in strong fashion Monday night with a runaway victory in the subdistrict tournament.
The Lions defeated Boys Town 25-6, 25-9, 25-6 in a postseason volleyball matchup. Second-seeded Louisville and third-seeded Boys Town squared off at Platteview.
Louisville (20-10) seized control over the Cowboys (4-22) from the opening serve. Cassidy Niemoth registered four aces during a serving run that ended with a 10-0 lead. Kills from Jade Biesterfeld and Faye Jacobsen boosted the gap to 19-3, and Niemoth ended the opening game with an ace.
Jacobsen slammed home four kills in the initial stretch of game two to give LHS a 10-3 lead. Kills from Lea Kalkowski and Biesterfeld made it 20-7, and Jacobsen finished things off with a kill on game point.
Louisville prevented the possibility of a Boys Town comeback in game three. The Lions stormed out to a 10-1 lead and soon made it 17-4. Kalkowski sealed the victory with an ace on match point.
Niemoth ended the evening with 11 kills, eight digs and five aces. Jacobsen generated 12 kills, four digs and one ace, and Biesterfeld produced five kills, eight digs, one ace and one ace block.
Kalkowski contributed 35 assists, eight digs, two kills and one ace. Skyler Pollock compiled seven digs, Maddy Nolte posted two kills and McKenzie Norris tallied 13 digs and one kill. Sagan Leach added one ace for the Lions and Brooke Smith saw court time.
Louisville will take on top-seeded Ashland-Greenwood (17-11) tonight at 7 p.m. at Platteview. The winner will claim the subdistrict championship and will advance to the Class C-1 district finals. The district finals will take place on Saturday, Nov. 2, at a site and time to be determined.