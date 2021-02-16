Lions stop Syracuse on both sides of court

SYRACUSE – The Louisville boys controlled Syracuse on both ends of the court in the final three quarters of their league game Monday.
The Lions outplayed the Rockets during their 54-35 victory. Syracuse flew ahead of Louisville in the first quarter, but the momentum switched to the LHS bench after that. Louisville used a 42-18 run to leave Otoe County in a winning mood.
Syracuse (3-15) produced a solution to Louisville’s defense in the first quarter. Cooper Carlson scored 13 points in the first eight minutes, and Mitchell Brinkman added a pair of baskets for the Rockets. Their efforts helped Syracuse end the first quarter ahead 17-12.
Louisville (11-9) tightened its defense after that. The team held Syracuse scoreless in the second quarter and gave up just three baskets in the third period.
Sam Ahl spearheaded Louisville’s scoring attack in all four quarters. He posted 12 points in the first period, dropped in seven points in the next frame and added seven points in the third quarter. He ended the game with 30 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists.
Caleb Hrabik finished the afternoon with a double-double of 11 points and ten rebounds. Eric Heard produced six points, Sam Luellen scored three points and Zach Hillabrand and Talon Ball each had two points.
Treyton Savage, Gwyer Leach, Brayden Powell, Cordale Moxey and Cash Biesterfeld saw court time for the team. They helped the Lions with their rebounding and defensive work.
Louisville will face Conestoga in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Ashland-Greenwood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The subdistrict title game will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Louisville 12 12 12 18 – 54
Syracuse 17 0 7 11 – 35
Louisville (54)
Ball 2, Ahl 30, Heard 6, Powell 0, Hrabik 11, Luellen 3, Moxey 0, Savage 0, Leach 0, Hillabrand 0, Biesterfeld 0.
Syracuse (35)
Goering 3, Carlson 15, Brinkman 6, Leefers 2, Wittler 0, Voorhees 0, Brammier 0, Shanks 7, DeGolyer 0, LaFollette 2, Werner 0.