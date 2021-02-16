Lions stop Syracuse on both sides of court

SYRACUSE – The Louisville boys controlled Syracuse on both ends of the court in the final three quarters of their league game Monday.

The Lions outplayed the Rockets during their 54-35 victory. Syracuse flew ahead of Louisville in the first quarter, but the momentum switched to the LHS bench after that. Louisville used a 42-18 run to leave Otoe County in a winning mood.

Syracuse (3-15) produced a solution to Louisville’s defense in the first quarter. Cooper Carlson scored 13 points in the first eight minutes, and Mitchell Brinkman added a pair of baskets for the Rockets. Their efforts helped Syracuse end the first quarter ahead 17-12.

Louisville (11-9) tightened its defense after that. The team held Syracuse scoreless in the second quarter and gave up just three baskets in the third period.

Sam Ahl spearheaded Louisville’s scoring attack in all four quarters. He posted 12 points in the first period, dropped in seven points in the next frame and added seven points in the third quarter. He ended the game with 30 points, five steals, four rebounds and four assists.