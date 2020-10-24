Lions stop T-birds on volleyball court

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes finished their regular season on the volleyball court with a winning flourish Thursday night.

The Lions stopped Johnson County Central 21-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 in the LHS gym. Louisville (7-21) used big nights from multiple players to take down the Thunderbirds. Johnson County Central fell to 5-17.

The Thunderbirds pocketed a victory in game one before Louisville turned things around. The Lions relied on offense from Lexi Hans, McKenzie Norris, Lea Kalkowski and Lizzie Podrazo to sail past JCC in games two and three. The Lions then weathered a JCC rally attempt in game four to collect the victory.

Norris played a key role in the match at the service line. She went 19-of-19 at the stripe with three aces. Louisville’s lone senior also hammered home 12 kills and pocketed 15 digs.

Hans generated a double-double effort of 16 kills and 16 digs and Podrazo posted nine kills and one dig. Kalkowski helped Louisville’s scoring attack with a 17-of-17 serving effort. She also posted team-best marks in assists (36) and digs (17).