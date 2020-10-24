Lions stop T-birds on volleyball court

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes finished their regular season on the volleyball court with a winning flourish Thursday night.
The Lions stopped Johnson County Central 21-25, 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 in the LHS gym. Louisville (7-21) used big nights from multiple players to take down the Thunderbirds. Johnson County Central fell to 5-17.
The Thunderbirds pocketed a victory in game one before Louisville turned things around. The Lions relied on offense from Lexi Hans, McKenzie Norris, Lea Kalkowski and Lizzie Podrazo to sail past JCC in games two and three. The Lions then weathered a JCC rally attempt in game four to collect the victory.
Norris played a key role in the match at the service line. She went 19-of-19 at the stripe with three aces. Louisville’s lone senior also hammered home 12 kills and pocketed 15 digs.
Hans generated a double-double effort of 16 kills and 16 digs and Podrazo posted nine kills and one dig. Kalkowski helped Louisville’s scoring attack with a 17-of-17 serving effort. She also posted team-best marks in assists (36) and digs (17).
Jaylin Gaston helped LHS at the net with four kills and two digs. Sagan Leach collected 14 digs and three assists and went 14-of-15 serving with two aces, and Ella Culver ended the evening 12-of-12 at the service line. Culver also produced eight digs for the Lions. Ella Johnson added one kill and one dig in the victory.
Louisville will continue the campaign Monday in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament. The second-seeded Lions will take on third-seeded Conestoga at 7 p.m. in Omaha Roncalli’s gym. Top-seeded Omaha Roncalli and fourth-seeded Boys Town will play the tournament’s first match at 5:30 p.m.
The winners of the two semifinal matches will square off for the subdistrict title at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Omaha Roncalli.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!