LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes turned in a host of winning shots on Thursday during a pair of volleyball victories.
The Lions swept Fort Calhoun and Yutan in a triangular at LHS. Louisville (15-8) won a close battle over Fort Calhoun in the opening match of the day. The Lions then dominated Yutan in the nightcap.
Louisville 2, Fort Calhoun 0
The Pioneers (12-12) made Louisville work hard for a victory. The teams were tied at 11-11 in game one before the Lions won five straight points. Fort Calhoun responded with a run of its own to knot the score at 18-18.
Cassidy Niemoth’s tip kill gave Louisville a 24-22 edge. Fort Calhoun remained in contention by winning the next point, but Niemoth’s push kill to the far corner sealed things for Louisville.
The Lions went ahead 11-7 in game two after kills from Faye Jacobsen and Niemoth. A kill from Jade Biesterfeld and ace from Skyler Pollock made it 14-9, and Pollock’s leaping save on a long rally gave LHS a 16-9 advantage.
Fort Calhoun chopped the lead to 22-19, but the Lions stayed behind the driver’s wheel after that. Jacobsen clinched the match with kills on the last two points.
Jacobsen helped the Lions with nine kills, ten digs and one ace. Pollock went 15-of-16 at the service line with four aces, and she helped the back row with five digs. Niemoth tacked on seven kills and four digs and Lea Kalkowski posted 22 assists and seven digs.
You have free articles remaining.
Biesterfeld ended the match with three kills and four digs and Maddy Nolte produced a pair of kills. McKenzie Norris went 9-of-10 serving with one ace and added two kills and five digs.
Ellie Lienemann led Fort Calhoun’s offense with six kills. Madyson Back made four kills and one ace and Alivia Cullen chipped in three kills.
Louisville 2, Yutan 0
Louisville held Yutan to a .000 hitting percentage in a 25-13, 25-19 triumph. The Lions limited the Chieftains to 14 kills and three aces during the match.
LHS made Yutan (11-11) uncomfortable both at the net and service line. The Lions went 48-of-49 at the stripe with two aces and collected a dozen kills. The team forced Yutan to make 70 digs in the contest.
Jacobsen delivered seven kills and Biesterfeld tallied five kills for Louisville. Jacobsen added one ace and Biesterfeld went 12-of-12 at the line. Niemoth carded one ace and Pollock and Norris both produced 9-of-9 serving efforts.
Haley Bedlan led Yutan with five kills and 13 digs. Emma Lloyd added 19 digs and three kills for the Chieftains.
Niemoth registered a major milestone for Louisville during the Yutan match. She surpassed 1,000 career digs in the contest. Niemoth ended the evening with 1,007 career digs. She had 164 digs as a freshman, 260 as a sophomore and 322 as a junior. She currently has 261 digs in her senior season.