Try 1 month for 99¢

LOUISVILLE – Louisville wrestlers made their home fans happy Thursday night with winning results on the mat.

The Lions hosted Fort Calhoun and Platteview in a triangular. Louisville swept both opponents with multiple pins during the night.

Louisville 54, Fort Calhoun 24

Louisville defeated the Pioneers in a dual that lasted 16 minutes. Both sides claimed forfeit victories due to open spots in the lineup. Each of the five matches that took place ended in the first period. Joel Magill, Kyler Jones and Nash Callahan all registered pins for the Lions.

285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit

106 – Trey McCoy (FC) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit

120 – Joel Magill (L) pinned John McKennan (FC), 0:39

126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Cameron Shaner (FC), 1:18

132 – Jack Theisen (FC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 0:40

138 – Reed Toelle (L) won by forfeit

145 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit

152 – Dillon Dierks (FC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 1:43

160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit

170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit

182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Clint Dierks (FC), 1:21

195 – Zeke Fickbohm (FC) won by forfeit

Louisville 48, Platteview 33

Louisville rallied from a 21-12 deficit to take down the Trojans. Wil Essex, Cody Gray, Dylan Jones, Brady Knott and Nash Callahan won consecutive matches during the decisive stretch of the dual. Brock Hudson, Joel Magill and Chris Williams added points for the Lions.

106 – Aiden Riha (P) won by forfeit

113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Bailey Theel (P), 1:38

120 – Joel Magill (L) pinned Collin Wiederholt (P), 0:22

126 – Michael Aschten (P) dec. Wil Muntz (L), 5-4

132 – Elliott Steinhoff (P) pinned Derian Williams (L), 2:00

138 – Garrett Johnson (P) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 2:38

145 – Wil Essex (L) pinned Ryan Grell (P), 0:15

152 – Cody Gray (L) pinned Maverick Jenson (P), 2:42

160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Nate Seeber (P), 1:45

170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Nich Horst (P), 1:45

182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Carson Ross (P), 1:56

195 – Anthony Scala (P) won by forfeit

220 – Josh Miller (P) won by forfeit

285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments