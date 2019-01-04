LOUISVILLE – Louisville wrestlers made their home fans happy Thursday night with winning results on the mat.
The Lions hosted Fort Calhoun and Platteview in a triangular. Louisville swept both opponents with multiple pins during the night.
Louisville 54, Fort Calhoun 24
Louisville defeated the Pioneers in a dual that lasted 16 minutes. Both sides claimed forfeit victories due to open spots in the lineup. Each of the five matches that took place ended in the first period. Joel Magill, Kyler Jones and Nash Callahan all registered pins for the Lions.
285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit
106 – Trey McCoy (FC) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (L) won by forfeit
120 – Joel Magill (L) pinned John McKennan (FC), 0:39
126 – Kyler Jones (L) pinned Cameron Shaner (FC), 1:18
132 – Jack Theisen (FC) pinned Derian Williams (L), 0:40
138 – Reed Toelle (L) won by forfeit
145 – Wil Essex (L) won by forfeit
152 – Dillon Dierks (FC) pinned Cody Gray (L), 1:43
160 – Dylan Jones (L) won by forfeit
170 – Brady Knott (L) won by forfeit
182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Clint Dierks (FC), 1:21
195 – Zeke Fickbohm (FC) won by forfeit
Louisville 48, Platteview 33
Louisville rallied from a 21-12 deficit to take down the Trojans. Wil Essex, Cody Gray, Dylan Jones, Brady Knott and Nash Callahan won consecutive matches during the decisive stretch of the dual. Brock Hudson, Joel Magill and Chris Williams added points for the Lions.
106 – Aiden Riha (P) won by forfeit
113 – Brock Hudson (L) pinned Bailey Theel (P), 1:38
120 – Joel Magill (L) pinned Collin Wiederholt (P), 0:22
126 – Michael Aschten (P) dec. Wil Muntz (L), 5-4
132 – Elliott Steinhoff (P) pinned Derian Williams (L), 2:00
138 – Garrett Johnson (P) pinned Reed Toelle (L), 2:38
145 – Wil Essex (L) pinned Ryan Grell (P), 0:15
152 – Cody Gray (L) pinned Maverick Jenson (P), 2:42
160 – Dylan Jones (L) pinned Nate Seeber (P), 1:45
170 – Brady Knott (L) pinned Nich Horst (P), 1:45
182 – Nash Callahan (L) pinned Carson Ross (P), 1:56
195 – Anthony Scala (P) won by forfeit
220 – Josh Miller (P) won by forfeit
285 – Chris Williams (L) won by forfeit