Lions sweep Pioneers in hoops doubleheader

NEBRASKA CITY – Louisville athletes left Nebraska City’s gym with wide smiles Thursday night after picking up a pair of varsity victories on the court.

Louisville girls 38, Nebraska City 20

The Lions wore down Nebraska City as the game moved along. The team relied on stout defense to remain ahead throughout the evening. Louisville held NCHS to single digits in all four quarters of the game.

Avery Heilig highlighted Louisville’s offense with 18 points. She sank four 3-pointers and finished 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. She also tallied four rebounds, two assists and one pass deflection.

Jaylin Gaston helped the Lions inside with nine points, five boards and one steal. Ella Johnson generated two points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, and Sagan Leach contributed six rebounds, four assists and three pass deflections.

Abby Bruce ended the evening with two points, five rebounds and one steal, and Lea Kalkowski posted two points, four boards, four assists and one pass deflection. Brooke Smith tallied five points, two steals, one rebound and one block, and Ella Aaberg made one steal and two pass deflections. Riley Bennett chipped in one assist for the Lions.

Louisville kept Nebraska City from gaining many extra chances at the hoop. The team hauled in 19 defensive rebounds and committed just ten turnovers.

Louisville 8 10 10 10 – 38

Nebraska City 5 4 5 6 – 20

Louisville (38)

Leach 0-6 0-0 0, Heilig 4-11 6-6 18, Smith 2-5 0-1 5, Gaston 3-5 3-4 9, Johnson 1-10 0-2 2, Kalkowski 0-4 2-4 2, Bruce 1-2 0-2 2, Aaberg 0-0 0-0 0, Bennett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 11-44 11-19 38.

Louisville boys 42, Nebraska City 39 (OT)

The Lions and Pioneers needed four extra minutes to determine a winner. Louisville outscored Nebraska City 10-6 in the overtime period to head back home with the victory.

Nebraska City led 18-17 at halftime but Louisville stormed back to take a 27-23 edge entering the fourth quarter. The Lions made a defensive stand to force overtime and took a 41-37 lead with 21 seconds to play in the extra session.

Both Louisville teams are scheduled to host Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday. The girls will begin their game at 4 p.m. and the boys will tip off at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Louisville 12 5 10 8 7 – 42

Nebraska City 6 12 5 12 4 – 39

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.