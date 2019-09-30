LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes had hoped to slow down a strong Archbishop Bergan offense on the LHS field Friday night.
The Knights kept the gears of their scoring machine moving with a major effort against the Lions.
Archbishop Bergan collected 427 yards of offense in a 42-0 triumph. The Knights (5-0) copied the scoring results of their four previous games this season. The team had posted 16, 31, 23 and 65 points earlier in the year.
ABHS went ahead of Louisville (1-4) with three touchdowns in the first quarter. Nolan Thomsen and Ethan Villwok capped the team’s first two drives with short runs, and a 10-yard touchdown scamper by Chris Pinales made it 21-0.
The Knights created a 28-0 halftime lead when Jake Ridder found Shea Gossett on a 91-yard touchdown play in the second quarter. A three-yard run from Ridder in the third quarter and 50-yard dash from Villwok in the fourth period created the final margin.
Louisville finished the game with 113 total yards. The team gained seven first downs and went 3-of-12 on third-down conversions. LHS finished 1-of-4 on fourth-down plays.
You have free articles remaining.
Clayton Buck went 7-of-15 passing for 64 yards. Dylan Jones made two catches for 18 yards, Harrison Klein hauled in one 18-yard pass and Coby Buettner grabbed a 17-yard reception. Talon Ball added one 12-yard catch for the Lions.
Ball led the team’s rushing attack with 18 yards on seven carries. Buettner ran eight times for 16 yards and Buck scrambled nine times for 11 yards. Brady Knott ran six times for four yards.
Iyn Hoefener made one interception for Louisville and Knott and Jones both made tackles for loss. Tyler Mackling posted five solo tackles and Buettner made three solo and three assisted stops. Buck, Knott, Jones and Mason Crowell all tallied two solo tackles, and Klein, Reed Toelle, Cordale Moxey, Brock Hudson and Caleb Hrabik all had one solo tackle.
Louisville will resume the season Oct. 4 with a trip to Oakland-Craig. The teams will start the game at 7 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan 21 7 7 7 – 42
Louisville 0 0 0 0 – 0