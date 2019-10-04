LINCOLN CHRISTIAN – Lincoln Christian kept Louisville from gaining a road victory Thursday night with strong play in all aspects of the game.
The Crusaders stopped Louisville 25-18, 25-14, 25-22. Lincoln Christian kept a powerful Louisville offense in check for much of the evening. The team held the Lions to 24 kills and a .145 hitting percentage.
Lincoln Christian (12-8) entered the match having played one of the toughest schedules in Class C-1. All eight of the team’s losses have come against opponents with season marks at or above .500. Six of those schools – Norris, Syracuse, Lincoln Lutheran, Wahoo, Columbus Scotus and Thayer Central – are ranked in the top ten.
You have free articles remaining.
Cassidy Niemoth generated six kills and 15 digs for Louisville in the match. Lea Kalkowski produced a double-double of 15 assists and 13 digs, and Jade Biesterfeld and Faye Jacobsen each knocked home five kills. Biesterfeld chipped in two aces and seven digs and Jacobsen posted one ace and 21 digs.
McKenzie Norris delivered 13 digs, four kills and three assists, and Skyler Pollock produced eight digs in the back row. Maddy Nolte contributed four kills, one solo block and one dig, and Brooke Smith ended the match with one dig.
Louisville (13-7) will return home Oct. 8 for a matchup with Platteview. The Lions and Trojans are scheduled to start varsity action at 7 p.m.