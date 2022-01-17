Lions take on Monarchs in basketball matchup

OMAHA – Fans escaped the snowy conditions outside on Saturday afternoon by watching a close basketball game between Louisville and Omaha Mercy.

Omaha Mercy pulled away from the Lions in the fourth quarter to win 40-33. The Monarchs went ahead 32-29 with 5:35 to play and relied on free throws down the stretch. The team went 6-of-9 in the final five minutes to preserve the lead.

Louisville (6-8) traded baskets with Omaha Mercy (2-9) throughout the first half. Jaylin Gaston scored off an assist from Lea Kalkowski early in the second quarter to give LHS a 13-11 lead. Gaston then grabbed an offensive rebound late in the period that led to Sagan Leach’s jumper.

Omaha Mercy seized momentum in the final ten seconds. Sydney Crampton made a steal at midcourt and raced toward the basket as the clock ticked down. She put in a layup as the buzzer sounded to create a 20-19 ballgame.

The Monarchs capitalized on that energy after action resumed. The team scored eight straight points at the beginning of the third quarter to go up 27-20. Willa Tokporo made two steals that led to baskets by Omaha Mercy.

Ella Johnson, Avery Heilig, Kalkowski and Gaston scored in a three-minute span to deadlock the game at 27-27. Brooke Smith’s assist to Johnson with 7:03 to go made it 29-29, and Gaston scored twice off assists by Leach to keep LHS within 36-33. Gaston’s final basket came with 2:47 to go.

Omaha Mercy sealed the game after that. Tokporo drained five free throws in the final 2:15 to create the final margin. She ended the day with a double-double of 17 points, 17 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals. Crampton added ten points and Clara Behounek had six points and seven rebounds.

Gaston spearheaded Louisville’s offense with 16 points. She added six rebounds, one steal and five pass deflections. Kalkowski also helped LHS on both ends of the court. She took one charge and generated two points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Heilig took one charge and produced six points, three steals, one assist and one pass deflection. Smith collected two points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, and Leach ended the game with four points, three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one pass deflection.

Johnson tallied three points, three rebounds, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Ella Aaberg generated two rebounds and Ella Culver made one pass deflection.

The Lions will return home Tuesday for a 6 p.m. game against DC West. Louisville will be the sixth seed in next week’s Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. The Lions will travel to third-seeded Raymond Central for a 6 p.m. game on Monday, Jan. 24.

Louisville 11 9 7 6 – 33

Omaha Mercy 9 10 10 11 – 40

Louisville (33)

Kalkowski 0-1 2-5 2, Heilig 2-10 0-0 6, Smith 1-9 0-0 2, Gaston 6-14 4-5 16, Johnson 1-5 1-3 3, Leach 2-10 0-0 4, Aaberg 0-1 0-0 0, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-50 7-13 33.

Omaha Mercy (40)

Behounek 3-5 0-0 6, Coniglio 0-1 2-2 2, Tokporo 5-12 7-12 17, Nelson 2-12 0-0 5, Crampton 4-11 0-1 10, Wallich 0-3 0-0 0, Ruch 0-2 0-0 0, Wichita 0-2 0-1 0, Tripp 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-48 9-16 40.

