Lions take on pair of league teams

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville athletes squared off against two Nebraska Capitol Conference opponents Thursday in league volleyball matches.

The Lions traveled to Fort Calhoun for a triangular with Yutan and Fort Calhoun. Yutan edged LHS in a close contest and the Pioneers stopped Louisville in the second match of the night.

Yutan 2, Louisville 0

The Chieftains and Lions dueled in a battle of former East Central Nebraska Conference schools. Yutan left the court with a 25-23, 26-24 triumph.

The teams remained within two points of each other for nearly all of game one. A kill from Jaylin Gaston knotted the score at 8-8, and a kill and ace from McKenzie Norris on consecutive rallies gave the Lions a 15-13 edge.

Yutan used an ace from Heidi Krajicek and a kill from Brennan Jacobs to take a 23-20 lead. Louisville’s Ava Culver collected a kill to bring LHS within 24-23, but the Chieftains pocketed a kill on game point to go ahead in the match.

Game two followed a similar pattern. Kills from Lexi Hans and Norris let Louisville pull ahead 15-14, and another kill from Norris helped the Lions stay up 18-16. Yutan then went on a scoring spree to take a 24-20 lead.