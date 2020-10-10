Lions take on pair of league teams

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville athletes squared off against two Nebraska Capitol Conference opponents Thursday in league volleyball matches.
The Lions traveled to Fort Calhoun for a triangular with Yutan and Fort Calhoun. Yutan edged LHS in a close contest and the Pioneers stopped Louisville in the second match of the night.
Yutan 2, Louisville 0
The Chieftains and Lions dueled in a battle of former East Central Nebraska Conference schools. Yutan left the court with a 25-23, 26-24 triumph.
The teams remained within two points of each other for nearly all of game one. A kill from Jaylin Gaston knotted the score at 8-8, and a kill and ace from McKenzie Norris on consecutive rallies gave the Lions a 15-13 edge.
Yutan used an ace from Heidi Krajicek and a kill from Brennan Jacobs to take a 23-20 lead. Louisville’s Ava Culver collected a kill to bring LHS within 24-23, but the Chieftains pocketed a kill on game point to go ahead in the match.
Game two followed a similar pattern. Kills from Lexi Hans and Norris let Louisville pull ahead 15-14, and another kill from Norris helped the Lions stay up 18-16. Yutan then went on a scoring spree to take a 24-20 lead.
Louisville battled back with a four-point run sparked by kills from Hans and Gaston. A service error gave Yutan a 25-24 edge, and the Chieftains won the match with an ace by Ellie Lloyd on the next point.
Hans and Norris guided Louisville in multiple categories. Hans posted a team-best 12 kills and added two aces and eight digs. Norris went 12-of-12 at the service line with three aces and blasted home seven kills. She chipped in 13 digs on defense.
Lea Kalkowski delivered 22 assists and five digs and went 9-of-9 at the service line. Gaston posted two kills and one dig and Ella Culver collected one ace, seven digs and two assists. Lizzie Podrazo pocketed one kill and one ace block and Ava Culver made three kills at the net.
Laura Swanson went 6-of-6 serving and added one dig for the team. Sagan Leach scooped up seven digs in her defensive role.
Fort Calhoun 2, Louisville 1
Fort Calhoun fans watched the Pioneers stop the Lions 25-20, 23-25, 25-14. FCHS finished the triangular 2-0 with a 26-24, 25-21 triumph over Yutan later in the night.
Fort Calhoun burst out to a 7-0 lead in game one, but the Lions closed the gap to 13-11 with several kills from Norris and Hans. A kill from Hans pulled LHS within 17-16 before Fort Calhoun took control. The team built a 23-18 lead and closed out the game soon after.
The schools traded roles in game two. Louisville jumped ahead 6-3 and constructed a 20-10 lead. Fort Calhoun cut the deficit to 23-22 before Louisville claimed two of the final three points.
The Pioneers led from start to finish in game three. FCHS roared out to a 14-3 lead and remained in the driver’s seat. Senior Ellie Lienemann capped the Fort Calhoun victory with a kill on match point.
Hans finished the match with nine kills, four aces, eight digs and one ace block. Norris generated six kills, one ace and nine digs, and Kalkowski ended the match with 22 assists and six digs.
Swanson went 8-of-8 at the service line with one ace, Ava Culver had three kills and two digs and Gaston slammed home three kills. Ella Culver and Leach each delivered one ace and seven digs, and Podrazo contributed two kills and one block at the net.
Louisville will continue the campaign Monday in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Eighth-seeded Louisville will host ninth-seeded Conestoga at 7 p.m. League officials announced a new time and place for the match on Saturday afternoon. Top-seeded Syracuse had to withdraw from the tournament due to coronavirus concerns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!