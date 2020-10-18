Lions take on Pioneers in league tournament

FORT CALHOUN – Louisville athletes completed their inaugural run through the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament bracket Thursday night with a trip to Fort Calhoun.

FCHS stopped Louisville 25-14, 21-25, 25-20, 25-15 in the consolation round of the league volleyball event. The teams squared off for the third time this season. Louisville defeated Fort Calhoun at the Malcolm Invite on Sept. 12, and the Pioneers edged the Lions in a triangular on Oct. 8.

Lexi Hans enjoyed a career-best effort on offense against Fort Calhoun. The LHS freshman slammed home 19 kills on 38 swings for a .395 hitting percentage. She reached a double-digit kill total for the ninth time in her rookie campaign. Hans also made seven digs and two assists in the match.

Sagan Leach played a key role for Louisville with five aces during her 15-of-16 serving night. She also led the Lions with 12 digs. Lea Kalkowski dished out 28 assists and made eight digs, and McKenzie Norris collected nine kills, three aces, seven digs and one assist.

Ella Culver finished 16-of-16 serving and added four digs for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston tallied three kills and two digs and Ella Johnson made three kills. Lizzie Podrazo and Laura Swanson each saw court time for the team.

Louisville will host Plattsmouth and DC West in a triangular on Tuesday. Matches are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. in the LHS gym. Louisville will face DC West at 5 p.m., Plattsmouth will play DC West at 6 p.m. and Louisville will take on Plattsmouth at 7 p.m.

