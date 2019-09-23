WILBER – Wilber-Clatonia athletes defended their home turf against Louisville Friday night with a series of second-quarter touchdowns.
The Wolverines scored three times in the second period during their 21-0 triumph. Wilber-Clatonia outgained Louisville 182-37 in the game and took advantage of several quick-striking plays to win. WCHS improved to 2-2. The Lions fell to 1-3.
Wilber-Clatonia broke a scoreless tie with a trio of touchdown plays. The team made it 7-0 after a 20-yard run and extra point, and the Wolverines then blocked a Louisville kick and returned it to pay dirt. The team went up 21-0 at halftime after a 12-yard scoring pass.
WCHS kept Louisville from generating scoring opportunities. The Wolverines forced a pair of turnovers and made multiple stops behind the line of scrimmage on rushing plays. LHS finished 5-of-14 on third-down conversions and 1-of-3 on fourth-down tries.
Brady Knott led Louisville’s offense with 33 yards on 13 rushing attempts. Coby Buettner gained 29 yards on ten carries, Talon Ball had 22 yards on seven rushes and Harrison Klein collected four rushing yards. Brock Hudson chipped in two rushing yards for the team.
Buettner, Knott, Dylan Jones and Clayton Hatfield all made tackles for loss for Louisville. Buettner led the Lions with six solo and four assisted stops and Knott made four solo and two assisted plays. Tyler Mackling intercepted one pass and Hudson and Jones each tallied three solo and three assisted tackles.
Klein and Mason Crowell each pocketed three solo tackles and Hatfield had one solo and two assisted tackles. Garron Bragg added one solo tackle for the Lions.
Louisville 0 0 0 0 – 0
Wilber-Clatonia 0 21 0 0 – 0