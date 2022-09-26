Lions take part in home volleyball tournament

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes played in front of home fans Saturday during the annual Louisville Invite.

The Lions hosted seven other volleyball teams during the morning and afternoon. Louisville finished seventh in the tournament after matches against DC West, Weeping Water and Cedar Bluffs.

DC West 2, Louisville 0

Top-seeded DC West took down the eighth-seeded Lions 25-8, 25-4 in the morning’s first match. Creighton recruit Nora Wurtz helped the Falcons (16-2) win in decisive fashion. Wurtz slammed home kills on seven of her ten swings.

The Falcons went ahead 9-2 in game one and expanded the gap to 16-5 on an ace by Jamison Badje. McKenna McCaulley and Finley Meisinger posted consecutive kills for Louisville before DC West re-established control. Aubree Liss ended game one with an ace.

DC West began game two with a strong serving run by Liss. A kill by Wurtz gave the Falcons a 17-2 lead, and the team ended the match with an ace by Madi Taft.

Meisinger led Louisville’s offense with three kills in her 6-of-6 effort. McCaulley tallied one kill and three digs and Catalina Jones posted one kill, six serve receptions and four digs. Lizzie Podrazo finished 3-of-3 at the service line and Sagan Leach made three digs and 15 serve receptions.

Wyleigh Bateman produced nine serve receptions and one dig, Teghan Swenson made five assists and one dig and Ava Culver tallied two digs and three serve receptions. Ella Culver added two digs and six serve receptions for the Lions.

Weeping Water 2, Louisville 0

Weeping Water rallied past the Lions 25-23, 25-16 in the second round. The teams played in front of fans from both schools in the elementary gym.

Louisville moved ahead of Weeping Water midway through game one. The Lions changed a 9-9 tie to 18-10 after three kills from Jones, an ace block by Podrazo and aces from Ava Culver and Leach.

Weeping Water began to rally after Sammi Burch posted an ace. Consecutive kills by Emily Ridge made it 23-21, and the Indians pulled ahead 24-23 on an ace by Alexis Mogensen. Kali Miller knocked home a kill on the next point to give WWHS the victory.

Louisville tried to turn the tables on Weeping Water in game two. The Lions erased a 6-1 deficit with their serving. Ava Culver rocketed home an ace to make it 11-9 and Leach delivered an ace to create a 13-12 margin.

A kill by Podrazo kept it at 15-14 before Weeping Water pulled ahead. The team widened the gap to 22-15 and claimed a 25-16 victory.

Podrazo boosted Louisville’s offense with five kills and one solo block. Leach finished 9-of-10 serving with two aces and added eight digs and ten serve receptions, and Ella Culver made 14 serve receptions and four digs on defense.

Ava Culver collected four kills, two aces, nine digs and four serve receptions, and Jones ended the match with three kills, six serve receptions, nine digs and one assist. McCaulley posted one ace and one dig, Meisinger made two kills and one dig and Swenson delivered 12 assists, one ace, one kill and four digs. Bateman chipped in five digs and one serve reception.

Louisville 2, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville earned a 25-17, 25-23 victory over Cedar Bluffs in the seventh-place match. Louisville improved its season mark to 3-15.

Podrazo helped the Lions win with her work at the net. She was successful on all nine of her swings and had four kills and a .444 hitting percentage. She also had one ace in her 5-of-6 effort at the line.

Ava Culver generated three aces, two kills, three digs, one assist and three serve receptions, and Swenson secured eight assists, three digs, three aces and two kills. Jones produced two kills, four digs and five serve receptions, and Leach ended the match with five digs, four serve receptions, one assist and two aces.

Ella Culver made four digs, ten serve receptions and one assist for the Lions, and Bateman ended the match with six serve receptions and one dig. McCaulley pocketed one kill and two digs and Meisinger collected two kills in the victory.

2022 Louisville Invite Results

First Round

#1 DC West def. #8 Louisville 25-8, 25-4

#4 Omaha Mercy def. #5 Weeping Water 25-14, 25-22

#2 Nebraska City def. #7 Cedar Bluffs 25-18, 25-10

#3 Johnson County Central def. #6 Auburn 25-19, 25-17

Consolation Semifinals

#5 Weeping Water def. #8 Louisville 25-23, 25-16

#6 Auburn def. #7 Cedar Bluffs – no score available

Championship Semifinals

#1 DC West def. #4 Omaha Mercy 26-24, 25-10

#3 Johnson County Central def. #2 Nebraska City 25-12, 25-19

Seventh Place: #8 Louisville def. #7 Cedar Bluffs 25-17, 25-23

Fifth Place: #5 Weeping Water vs. #6 Auburn – no score available

Third Place: #4 Omaha Mercy def. #2 Nebraska City 25-17, 25-10

First Place: #1 DC West def. #3 Johnson County Central 25-14, 20-25, 25-19