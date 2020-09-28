Lions take part in Louisville Invite

Louisville fell behind 20-15 in game one but fought back to win. An ace from Leach made it 22-20 and a kill by Norris deadlocked things at 23-23. The Lions went ahead 24-23 and won on Podrazo’s tip kill at the net on game point.

Louisville roared ahead 6-1 in game two but lost the momentum midway through the stanza. Omaha Brownell-Talbot used several kills to go ahead 16-11. The Raiders maintained a 21-16 edge before Louisville struck back.

Gaston collected a pair of kills and Hans posted a tip kill to make it 21-20. Gaston’s kill on an overpass deadlocked it at 22-22, and the teams remained tied at 23, 24, 25 and 26. Louisville went ahead on the next rally and won when Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s attack went long on match point.

Kalkowski finished 13-of-13 serving and made 26 assists and six digs. Hans posted nine kills, six digs and two aces, Gaston hammered home seven kills and Norris notched five kills and five digs. Leach added 11 digs, one ace and one assist for the Lions.

Podrazo generated four kills, Ava Culver collected two kills and Swanson made one dig. Ella Culver chipped in three digs and finished 9-of-10 at the line with one ace.

Omaha Mercy 2, Louisville 0