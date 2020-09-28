Lions take part in Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Louisville volleyball athletes hosted teams from across eastern Nebraska on Saturday for the annual Louisville Invite.
The Lions finished sixth in the tournament with a 1-2 mark. Louisville defeated Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-23, 28-26 and fell to Cedar Bluffs and Omaha Mercy.
Cedar Bluffs 2, Louisville 1
Cedar Bluffs rallied past the Lions in the first round 16-25, 25-20, 25-18. The Wildcats went on to earn silver medals in the tournament.
Lexi Hans helped the Lions with ten kills, three digs and six aces on 15-of-17 serving. Lea Kalkowski generated 20 assists, five digs and one kill. She also went 16-of-16 at the service line with four aces.
McKenzie Norris collected six kills and went 10-of-11 serving with two aces, and Laura Swanson finished 7-of-7 at the line with one ace. Sagan Leach chipped in five digs, two assists and one ace, and Ava Culver ended the match with three kills at the net.
Lizzie Podrazo and Jaylin Gaston each made two kills and one dig. Ella Culver contributed seven digs and a 6-of-6 serving effort for the Lions.
Louisville 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Louisville claimed a dramatic victory over the Raiders. The Lions trailed in both games before staging late comebacks on the court.
Louisville fell behind 20-15 in game one but fought back to win. An ace from Leach made it 22-20 and a kill by Norris deadlocked things at 23-23. The Lions went ahead 24-23 and won on Podrazo’s tip kill at the net on game point.
Louisville roared ahead 6-1 in game two but lost the momentum midway through the stanza. Omaha Brownell-Talbot used several kills to go ahead 16-11. The Raiders maintained a 21-16 edge before Louisville struck back.
Gaston collected a pair of kills and Hans posted a tip kill to make it 21-20. Gaston’s kill on an overpass deadlocked it at 22-22, and the teams remained tied at 23, 24, 25 and 26. Louisville went ahead on the next rally and won when Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s attack went long on match point.
Kalkowski finished 13-of-13 serving and made 26 assists and six digs. Hans posted nine kills, six digs and two aces, Gaston hammered home seven kills and Norris notched five kills and five digs. Leach added 11 digs, one ace and one assist for the Lions.
Podrazo generated four kills, Ava Culver collected two kills and Swanson made one dig. Ella Culver chipped in three digs and finished 9-of-10 at the line with one ace.
Omaha Mercy 2, Louisville 0
Omaha Mercy stopped LHS 25-20, 25-18 in the fifth-place match. The Monarchs posted a .280 team hitting percentage and went 46-of-48 serving in the contest.
Norris finished the match with four kills and two digs. Ella Culver went 9-of-9 serving with two aces and Kalkowski collected nine assists, three digs and one ace.
Hans helped the Lions with four kills, one ace, one solo block and three digs. Leach made two aces and one dig and Podrazo, Gaston and Ella Aaberg each produced one kill. Ava Culver and Swanson each saw court time for the team.
2020 Louisville Invite Results
First Round
DC West def. Omaha Mercy 25-23, 25-21
Auburn def. Weeping Water 25-17, 25-14
Johnson County Central def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-23, 17-25, 25-18
Cedar Bluffs def. Louisville 16-25, 25-20, 25-18
Championship Bracket
DC West def. Auburn 25-22, 25-19
Cedar Bluffs def. Johnson County Central 21-25, 26-24, 25-23
Consolation Bracket
Omaha Mercy def. Weeping Water 25-20, 25-12
Louisville def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-23, 28-26
Placement Matches
Seventh Place: Weeping Water def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-15, 25-22
Fifth Place: Omaha Mercy def. Louisville 25-20, 25-18
Third Place: Auburn def. Johnson County Central 25-14, 25-12
First Place: DC West def. Cedar Bluffs 25-17, 25-13
