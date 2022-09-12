Lions take part in Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Louisville volleyball athletes competed in multiple matches this week during their appearance at the Malcolm Invite.

Fort Calhoun 2, Louisville 0

The Lions began the two-day tournament on Thursday with a match against Fort Calhoun. The Pioneers edged Louisville 25-21, 25-22.

Lizzie Podrazo, Ava Culver and Finley Meisinger each knocked home four kills for Louisville. Podrazo added two digs, Culver posted two digs and two aces and Meisinger had a .231 hitting percentage.

McKenna McCaulley gave the Lions three kills during her spotless 12-of-12 attacking night. Ella Culver contributed one kill, seven digs and 11 assists, and Sagan Leach pocketed 16 serve receptions, three assists and 12 digs. Teghan Swenson added one kill, one ace, one dig and one serve reception.

Catalina Jones posted eight serve receptions, one assist and three digs, Kelsey Haynes made three digs and seven serve receptions and Wyleigh Bateman had three digs and five serve receptions. Paige Teller added two aces and one dig for the Lions.

Lincoln Lutheran 2, Louisville 0

Lincoln Lutheran stopped the Lions 25-14, 25-10 in the second match of the day. Lincoln Lutheran posted a .373 team hitting percentage and made 28 kills and nine aces. Louisville ended the contest 23-of-25 serving.

Podrazo, McCaulley and Ava Culver each made one kill for the Lions. Ella Culver, Jones and McCaulley each pocketed three digs and Bateman and Haynes each had two digs. Leach, Meisinger and Swenson gave the Lions one dig apiece.

Leach generated 12 serve receptions, Bateman made seven serve receptions and Jones produced six serve receptions. Haynes and Ava Culver each had three serve receptions, Teller made two serve receptions and Swenson and McCaulley each had one serve reception. Alyssa Thieman saw court time for the team in the match.

Columbus Scotus 2, Louisville 0

Louisville returned to Malcolm on Saturday morning for three matches. Columbus Scotus posted a 25-10, 25-8 victory in the opening contest.

Podrazo and Jones each made two kills for Louisville and Ava Culver added one kill. Ella Culver secured three assists and Swenson gave the team two assists on offense.

Leach made six digs, Jones pocketed five digs and Ella Culver and Haynes each had four digs. Ava Culver and Bateman made three digs apiece and Meisinger and Thieman both tallied one dig.

Jones led Louisville with 15 serve receptions and Haynes scooped up 13 serve receptions. Leach had nine serve receptions, Bateman made two serve receptions and Ava Culver had one serve reception.

Milford 2, Louisville 0

Milford won the final pool-play match over Louisville 25-16, 25-16.

Meisinger paced the team’s offense with three kills and Podrazo, Jones, Swenson and Ava Culver all made one kill. Leach finished 6-of-6 serving with one ace and Swenson added one ace for the Lions. Ella Culver delivered five assists and Leach chipped in two assists for the team.

Leach led Louisville’s defense with eight digs and 20 serve receptions, and Haynes tallied five digs and seven serve receptions. McCaulley, Jones, Bateman, Ava Culver and Ella Culver all made two digs and Podrazo and Meisinger chipped in one dig apiece. Jones added four serve receptions, Bateman had three serve receptions and Ava Culver made one serve reception.

Fairbury 2, Louisville 0

Fairbury collected a 25-21, 25-19 victory in the tournament’s ninth-place match. The Lions finished 37-of-41 at the service line with five aces and ended the match with 11 kills.

Meisinger led the team’s serving attack with two aces in her 9-of-9 effort. Swenson carded a pair of aces and Jones finished 10-of-11 with one ace.

Ava Culver knocked in a team-best four kills, Jones made three kills and Podrazo had two kills. Meisinger and Ella Culver each chipped in one kill for the Lions. Culver delivered eight assists and Podrazo, McCaulley and Bateman each dished out one assist.

Ella Culver impacted Louisville’s defense with six digs and Ava Culver and Leach each made five digs. Haynes had four digs, Jones and Bateman each made two digs and McCaulley and Swenson each had one dig.

Leach (16) and Haynes (12) each finished in double digits in serve receptions. Jones (5), Bateman (3) and Ella Culver (2) added serve receptions for the Lions.