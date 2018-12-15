PLATTEVIEW – Louisville wrestlers gained additional experience on the mat Friday during matches at the Platteview Invite.
The Lions tied Syracuse for tenth place in the tournament with 65 points. Bellevue East won the 14-school event with 172.5 points. Seward (157) and Aurora (151.5) placed second and third.
Brady Knott and Dylan Jones both guided Louisville with medal-winning days. Knott picked up three victories to win the 170-pound championship. He decisioned Syracuse’s Burton Brandt 8-6 in the title match.
Jones captured third place at 160 pounds. He went 4-1 during the tournament with three pins. He stopped Nebraska City’s Jordan Moyer 7-5 in overtime in the third-place match.
Louisville will return to the mat Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. home dual. The Lions will host Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City in the event.
Team Results
Bellevue East 172.5, Seward 157, Aurora 151.5, Elkhorn Valley 151, Adams Central 127, Nebraska City 89, Raymond Central 89, Platteview 80, Crete 76, Louisville 65, Syracuse 65, Shelby-Rising City 55.5, High Plains Community 48, Yutan 5
Louisville Results
113 – Brock Hudson
Pinned Evan Vertuli (PLV) 3:48, pinned by Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 3:30, forfeit to Jeremy Oswald (AUR)
120 – Joel Magill
Pinned by Nich DeMonk (PLV) 0:58, pinned by Jacob Francois (BVE) 4:15
132 – Derian Williams
Pinned by Trevor Kluck (AUR) 0:34, pinned by Tanner Swain (CRT) 0:59
138 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Sean Henkel (YUT) 0:40, pinned by Collin Mutzenberger (BVE) 0:28
152 –Wil Essex
Pinned by Hunter Gress (HPC) 2:52, pinned by Mason Bakker (CRT) 2:11
160 – Dylan Jones (3rd)
Pinned Nate Seeber (PLV) 1:37, pinned Ceagen Watts (SRC) 2:57, dec. by Dylan Soule (HPC) 3-2, pinned Gavin Soden (RAY) 1:58, dec. Jordan Moyer (NCY) 7-5 (OT)
170 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Nich Horst (PLV) 3:33, pinned James Larson (BVE) 3:26, dec. Burton Brandt (SYR) 8-6
182 – Nash Callahan
Dec. Wyatt Warner (SEW) 4-1, pinned by Kolton Johnson (CRT) 1:18, pinned Carson Rathje (SRC) 2:18, pinned Carson Ross (PLV) 0:31, pinned by Brekyn Papineau (AUR) 2:09
285 – Chris Williams
Pinned by Tyler Pavelka (ADC) 0:32, pinned by Wyatt Roberts (NCY) 1:35