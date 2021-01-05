Lions to play in statewide basketball showcase

“At the end of the day I just want to showcase some of the amazing female talent this state has to offer and I am glad the show is going on!”

Cooksley had been a teacher and coach at Axtell for six seasons before joining Broken Bow’s school district in 2017. He and current Louisville Activities Director Clint Little have been good friends for many years, and Cooksley asked Little if Louisville would be interested in playing in the showcase. Louisville quickly accepted the invitation and began preparing for the trip to Broken Bow.

“I reached out to him as I knew Louisville would have a solid, young, up-and-coming team,” Cooksley said. “They moved a date and made it work. I also really liked adding Louisville to this because they have one of the best in the business in Wally Johnson running the show. His teams are always in it at the end of the year so I knew they would be a great option to add.”

Cooksley said he felt Louisville and Mullen would provide a quality game for fans to watch. The Broncos (7-2) reached the Class D-2 State Tournament semifinals a year ago and have one of the top players in the state. Samantha Moore averaged 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds last season and signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney in November.