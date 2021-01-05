Lions to play in statewide basketball showcase

BROKEN BOW – Louisville basketball players will have a chance to shine on a statewide stage this weekend when they make a trip to Broken Bow High School.
The Lions will participate in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase on Saturday afternoon. Louisville will take on Mullen in the event at 3 p.m. The showcase will feature eight of the top girls basketball programs from all corners of Nebraska.
Kelly Cooksley organized the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase this year. The Broken Bow head girls basketball coach said he was looking forward to the daylong event. Adams Central, Pleasanton, Malcolm, North Central, Louisville, Mullen, Oakland-Craig and Broken Bow will participate in games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The event was originally going to take place at the University of Nebraska-Kearney, but the coronavirus pandemic caused those plans to fall apart. Teams wanted to make sure the event would still be on their schedules, and they agreed to journey to Broken Bow instead for the basketball games.
“The basketball should be at a high level all day,” Cooksley said. “I am very thankful for all of the administrations to come together and allow their teams to travel to Broken Bow and play. When our venue at UNK was taken away right before the season started, I was worried the event wasn’t going to happen. So kudos to the coaches and administrators for making it happen and coming all the way to Broken Bow.
“At the end of the day I just want to showcase some of the amazing female talent this state has to offer and I am glad the show is going on!”
Cooksley had been a teacher and coach at Axtell for six seasons before joining Broken Bow’s school district in 2017. He and current Louisville Activities Director Clint Little have been good friends for many years, and Cooksley asked Little if Louisville would be interested in playing in the showcase. Louisville quickly accepted the invitation and began preparing for the trip to Broken Bow.
“I reached out to him as I knew Louisville would have a solid, young, up-and-coming team,” Cooksley said. “They moved a date and made it work. I also really liked adding Louisville to this because they have one of the best in the business in Wally Johnson running the show. His teams are always in it at the end of the year so I knew they would be a great option to add.”
Cooksley said he felt Louisville and Mullen would provide a quality game for fans to watch. The Broncos (7-2) reached the Class D-2 State Tournament semifinals a year ago and have one of the top players in the state. Samantha Moore averaged 17.2 points and 4.1 rebounds last season and signed with the University of Nebraska-Kearney in November.
Louisville reached the state tournament in both 2016 and 2017 and advanced to the district final last year. The Lions (5-5) have already played returning state qualifiers Weeping Water, Malcolm and Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, and the team will face defending Class C-1 state runner-up Lincoln Christian next week.
All four games will feature successful teams. The day will tip off with a matchup between Pleasanton and Adams Central at 11 a.m. Pleasanton is the defending Class D-1 state champion and Adams Central finished third in Class C-1 last year.
The 1 p.m. matchup features undefeated Malcolm against North Central, and Louisville and Mullen will take the court after that at 3 p.m. Undefeated Broken Bow and returning Class C-2 state qualifier Oakland-Craig will wrap up the event at 5 p.m.
Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase Schedule
Game 1: Adams Central (7-4) vs. Pleasanton (9-0) – 11 a.m.
Game 2: Malcolm (8-0) vs. North Central (7-2) – 1 p.m.
Game 3: Louisville (5-5) vs. Mullen (7-2) – 3 p.m.
Game 4: Broken Bow (9-0) vs. Oakland-Craig (7-4) – 5 p.m.