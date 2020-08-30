Lions track down victory over Falcons

Kayden Jensen then fielded a punt inside his own 20-yard line after Louisville’s next series. He gave the Falcons a 13-6 lead when he flew 84 yards for a touchdown.

Louisville’s defense kept DC West from copying those long-distance plays after that. The Lions forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the second half and recovered a fumble on DC West’s next series. They tackled standout running back Matthew Beck for losses three times in the second half and allowed just four late pass completions.

“Defensively we knew that #20 (Beck) was a threat to score anytime he had the ball, and their quarterback had a good arm and could be dangerous too,” Rasby said. “Our guys did an awesome job containing both of them. They got the one big play on us, but other than that we kept them under wraps.”

Louisville cashed in the fumble recovery for a touchdown with 4:26 to go in the third quarter. Klein posted a 4-yard scoring run and added a two-point conversion run to make it 14-13. Klein then finished a seven-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the fourth quarter.