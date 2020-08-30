Lions track down victory over Falcons

LOUISVILLE – Talent in the trenches helped Louisville come out on top against DC West on Friday night.
Louisville defeated the Falcons 28-13 in the first football game of the season. The Lions gained the upper hand with their work on the offensive and defensive lines. LHS athletes wore down DC West as the evening went on and turned the second half in the team’s favor. Louisville outscored the Falcons 22-0 in the final two quarters to win.
“Our offensive line and defensive line won this game for us,” LHS head coach Chase Rasby said. “Those guys deserve every single bit of recognition that comes their way. They were simply amazing. They kept plugging away the whole game and they used their conditioning to take things over. I’m extremely proud of the way they played the entire night.”
Cody Gray, Caleb Hrabik, Alec Lueder, Grant Warner, Reed Toelle, Garron Bragg and Coen Tomanek provided a glimpse of the game’s storyline in the first quarter. The offensive linemen led an opening drive that took 9:59 off the clock. The 20-play series went 76 yards and featured 14 handoffs to running back Harrison Klein.
Klein helped the Lions post a successful ending to the drive. He barreled into the end zone from the 3-yard line to make it 6-0.
DC West held the momentum for the rest of the first half. Chase Jones brought DC West fans to their feet when he hauled in a pass on a post pattern from quarterback Kayden Kehrli. He raced 87 yards for a touchdown 8:26 before the break.
Kayden Jensen then fielded a punt inside his own 20-yard line after Louisville’s next series. He gave the Falcons a 13-6 lead when he flew 84 yards for a touchdown.
Louisville’s defense kept DC West from copying those long-distance plays after that. The Lions forced a three-and-out on the first drive of the second half and recovered a fumble on DC West’s next series. They tackled standout running back Matthew Beck for losses three times in the second half and allowed just four late pass completions.
“Defensively we knew that #20 (Beck) was a threat to score anytime he had the ball, and their quarterback had a good arm and could be dangerous too,” Rasby said. “Our guys did an awesome job containing both of them. They got the one big play on us, but other than that we kept them under wraps.”
Louisville cashed in the fumble recovery for a touchdown with 4:26 to go in the third quarter. Klein posted a 4-yard scoring run and added a two-point conversion run to make it 14-13. Klein then finished a seven-play drive with a 3-yard touchdown run on the first snap of the fourth quarter.
Hrabik made one of the game’s biggest plays on the team’s next series. He was lined up to punt and the snap sailed over his head. He retrieved the football and got a kick away before DC West could tackle him. The Falcons were forced to start their drive on the 19-yard line instead of being in Louisville territory.
Wade Powles sealed the victory for Louisville in the final minute. A DC West pass attempt bounced off the receiver’s shoulder pads and went into the air. Powles grabbed the football and returned the interception 23 yards for a touchdown.
Klein provided the bulk of Louisville’s offense during the evening. He carried the football 39 times for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
Rasby said the Lions would continue to play with the same type of inspiration for the rest of the season. He said their mental approach to the game made a winning difference against DC West.
“One thing I never question with these guys is their effort and their attitude,” Rasby said. “They’ve shown that in all of our practices and they showed that tonight. They gave an outstanding effort against a team that has some real playmakers. Everybody’s pretty happy right now.”
DC West 0 13 0 0 – 13
Louisville 6 0 8 14 – 28
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
LHS – Klein 3 run (run no good), 2:01
2nd Quarter
DCW – Jones 87 pass from Kehrli (Hartman kick), 8:26
DCW – Jensen 84 punt return (kick blocked), 4:59
3rd Quarter
LHS – Klein 4 run (Klein run), 4:26
LHS – Klein 3 run (run no good), 11:55
LHS – Powles 23 interception return (Klein run), 0:23
