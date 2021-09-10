Lions, Trailblazers run in Milford Invite

CRETE – Cross country athletes from a pair of local programs gained experience Thursday afternoon at the Milford Invite.

Students from Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Doane University in Crete for five-kilometer races. They joined multiple programs from eastern and central Nebraska during the afternoon.

All three Louisville girls who competed finished in the top 20. Mira Fosmer led the Lions with a third-place mark of 22:23.71, and Charlee Peacock collected a 12th-place award in 23:26.43. Hailey Teller earned 17th place with a time of 24:48.02.

Valeriia Khromova guided the E-M/WW girls with a 24th-place time of 26:01.03. Bri Ross, Sara Kicak, Dakota Reiman and Lena Gardavior also crossed the finish line for the Trailblazers.

Jaxson Barnes paced the Louisville boys with a medal-winning effort. He crossed the tape in fifth place in 18:14.26. Tyler Euans (19:15.23, 20th) joined his teammate in the main pack. Eric Heard, Chase Savage, Caleb Thieman, Waylan Haworth and Connor Linke added times for the team.

Austin Patton secured a 14th-place medal for the E-M/WW boys in 18:41.10. Trevin McKenzie, Matt Cover, Tucker Oehlerking, James Dean, Caelan Wipf and Jaden Brack joined Patton in the race.