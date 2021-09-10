Lions, Trailblazers run in Milford Invite

CRETE – Cross country athletes from a pair of local programs gained experience Thursday afternoon at the Milford Invite.
Students from Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Doane University in Crete for five-kilometer races. They joined multiple programs from eastern and central Nebraska during the afternoon.
All three Louisville girls who competed finished in the top 20. Mira Fosmer led the Lions with a third-place mark of 22:23.71, and Charlee Peacock collected a 12th-place award in 23:26.43. Hailey Teller earned 17th place with a time of 24:48.02.
Valeriia Khromova guided the E-M/WW girls with a 24th-place time of 26:01.03. Bri Ross, Sara Kicak, Dakota Reiman and Lena Gardavior also crossed the finish line for the Trailblazers.
Jaxson Barnes paced the Louisville boys with a medal-winning effort. He crossed the tape in fifth place in 18:14.26. Tyler Euans (19:15.23, 20th) joined his teammate in the main pack. Eric Heard, Chase Savage, Caleb Thieman, Waylan Haworth and Connor Linke added times for the team.
Austin Patton secured a 14th-place medal for the E-M/WW boys in 18:41.10. Trevin McKenzie, Matt Cover, Tucker Oehlerking, James Dean, Caelan Wipf and Jaden Brack joined Patton in the race.
Milford freshman Lilly Kenning won the individual title in 20:09.24. She defeated Palmyra sophomore Emily Frey by more than one minute for her championship.
Milford teammates Elliott Reitz (17:34.84) and Kaleb Eickhoff (17:36.02) were in a close battle for the top spot. They defeated the rest of the field by more than 30 seconds.
Girls Team Results
Minden 23, Palmyra 26, Milford 30, Malcolm 83, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 99, Centennial, Harvard, Louisville, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Lilly Kenning (MIL) 20:09.24, 2) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:18.19, 3) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 22:23.71, 4) Priscila Madriz (MIN) 22:52.31, 5) Lindsey Rehtus (MIN) 22:57.16, 6) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 22:59.29, 7) Alejandra Iniguez (MIN) 23:05.41, 8) Eliza McGuire (MIL) 23:10.39, 9) Ava Palm (PLY) 23:20.73, 10) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 23:24.39, 11) Kinsley Havranek (PLY) 23:24.58, 12) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 23:26.43, 13) Victoria Mink (MIL) 23:32.33, 14) Brenna Bules (MIN) 23:45.40, 15) Lydia Lang (PLY) 24:33.31
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Valeriia Khromova 26:01.03 (24th), Bri Ross 27:55.07 (36th), Sara Kicak 29:46.30 (41st), Dakota Reiman 30:30.53 (44th), Lena Gardavior 30:36.21 (45th)
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 22:23.71 (3rd), Charlee Peacock 23:26.43 (12th), Hailey Teller 24:48.02 (17th)
Boys Team Results
Milford 13, Minden 47, Malcolm 53, Louisville 84, Palmyra 93, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 99, Centennial 103, Harvard, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Elliott Reitz (MIL) 17:34.84, 2) Kaleb Eickhoff (MIL) 17:36.02, 3) Cooper Land (MIN) 18:06.53, 4) Maddox Baack (MIL) 18:11.10, 5) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:14.26, 6) Carter Roth (MIL) 18:14.28, 7) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:18.17, 8) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:27.31, 9) Gavin Dunlap (MIL) 18:28.29, 10) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:33.27, 11) Konner Verbeck (MIN) 18:34.92, 12) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 18:36.67, 13) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:39.20, 14) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:41.10, 15) Caden Jameson (MIN) 18:42.87
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 18:41.10 (14th), Trevin McKenzie 19:51.27 (30th), Matt Cover 19:51.98 (31st), Tucker Oehlerking 22:19.34 (51st), James Dean 23:39.19 (60th), Caelan Wipf 23:45.21 (61st), Jaden Brack 27:29.33 (74th)
Louisville Results