Lions, Trailblazers run in Yutan Invite

OMAHA – Cass County students ran against opponents from nearly a dozen other schools this week during a trip to Omaha.
Athletes from Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Walnut Grove Park on Monday for the Yutan Invite. Runners from across eastern Nebraska represented their schools on the hilly tree-lined course.
E-M/WW and Louisville did not compile team scores in the girls race. All three Louisville girls who competed earned medals. Mira Fosmer (23:06.61, 4th), Charlee Peacock (23:11.24, 5th) and Hailey Teller (24:37.97, 15th) captured awards in their race.
The Louisville boys earned fourth place with 104 points and E-M/WW was fifth with 107 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water’s Austin Patton (18:40.66, 8th) and Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes (18:51.01, 10th) each earned medals with their performances.
Girls Team Results
Palmyra 16, Fort Calhoun 31, East Butler 49, Malcolm 59, Archbishop Bergan, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, Freeman, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:22.71, 2) Bria Bench (FTC) 22:49.36, 3) Dala Drowne (FTC) 22:57.51, 4) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 23:06.61, 5) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 23:11.24, 6) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 23:39.88, 7) Lydia Lang (PLY) 23:45.22, 8) Ava Palm (PLY) 23:55.48, 9) Kinsley Hvaranek (PLY) 24:01.04, 10) Lillie Beach (MLC) 24:13.51, 11) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 24:16.05, 12) Kari Mathsen (OCN) 24:31.99, 13) Haley Sebranek (EBT) 24:33.22, 14) Emily Moyer (PLY) 24:36.89, 15) Hailey Teller (LOU) 24:37.97
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Valeriia Khromova 26:48.27 (26th), Bri Ross 28:59.07 (36th), Dakota Reiman 30:33.86 (40th)
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 23:06.61 (4th), Charlee Peacock 23:11.24 (5th), Hailey Teller 24:37.97 (15th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 22, DC West 43, Malcolm 44, Louisville 104, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 107, Freeman 133, Palmyra 134, Yutan 136, Archbishop Bergan 140, Omaha Concordia 142, Ashland-Greenwood 172, East Butler 194
Top 15 Results
1) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:53.89, 2) Ely Olberding (FTC) 18:14.44, 3) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:19.56, 4) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 18:27.78, 5) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:34.09, 6) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:37.94, 7) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:40.30, 8) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:40.66, 9) Wesley Havelka (FRE) 18:41.68, 10) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:51.01, 11) Travis Skelton (FTC) 18:58.65, 12) Chandler Berry (PLY) 19:02.90, 13) Edward DeLashmutt (DCW) 19:10.99, 14) Adrian Imm (DCW) 19:15.83, 15) Zach McArdle (DCW) 19:16.84
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 18:40.66 (8th), Matt Cover 20:01.40 (21st), Trevin McKenzie 20:44.28 (30th), Tucker Oehlerking 22:17.43 (49th), Caelen Wipf 23:24.63 (61st), James Dean 23:29.14 (63rd)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:51.01 (10th), Tyler Euans 19:31.03 (17th), Caleb Thieman 21:25.23 (37th), Waylan Haworth 21:44.89 (41st), Chase Savage 22:07.27 (45th), Connor Linke 22:07.72 (46th)