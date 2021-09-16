Lions, Trailblazers run in Yutan Invite

OMAHA – Cass County students ran against opponents from nearly a dozen other schools this week during a trip to Omaha.

Athletes from Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Walnut Grove Park on Monday for the Yutan Invite. Runners from across eastern Nebraska represented their schools on the hilly tree-lined course.

E-M/WW and Louisville did not compile team scores in the girls race. All three Louisville girls who competed earned medals. Mira Fosmer (23:06.61, 4th), Charlee Peacock (23:11.24, 5th) and Hailey Teller (24:37.97, 15th) captured awards in their race.

The Louisville boys earned fourth place with 104 points and E-M/WW was fifth with 107 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water’s Austin Patton (18:40.66, 8th) and Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes (18:51.01, 10th) each earned medals with their performances.

Girls Team Results

Palmyra 16, Fort Calhoun 31, East Butler 49, Malcolm 59, Archbishop Bergan, Ashland-Greenwood, DC West, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water, Freeman, Louisville, Omaha Concordia, Yutan no team scores

Top 15 Results