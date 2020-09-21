Lions travel to Falls City

FALLS CITY – Falls City used crisp play on both sides of the line of scrimmage to collect a Homecoming victory over Louisville on Friday night.
The Tigers defeated Louisville 46-6 in the football matchup. Falls City (3-1) repeated its powerful scoring attack from previous games. FCHS posted 28 and 30 points in victories over Platteview and Malcolm. The team’s only loss was a 21-14 defeat to unbeaten Raymond Central.
Falls City began the game with a 31-yard run by Jayden Kreifels and a 29-yard scoring pass from Carson Simon to Kreifels. Falls City increased the gap to 21-0 early in the second quarter on a 16-yard run.
Louisville (2-2) attempted to start a comeback on the next series. Harrison Klein capped the drive with a touchdown run from the 7-yard line. Falls City regained the momentum before halftime and built the lead to 33-6 by the end of the third quarter.
Klein was the primary source of Louisville’s offense with 145 yards on 22 carries. Wade Powles gained 35 yards on five attempts, Sam Ahl had 15 yards on seven carries and Clayton Hatfield posted 14 yards on four carries.
Klein paced Louisville’s defense with five solo and four assisted tackles. Sam Luellen tallied four solo and five assisted stops, Ahl made three solo and four assisted plays and Coen Tomanek collected three solo tackles.
Garron Bragg made one fumble recovery and had one solo and five assisted tackles. Reed Toelle had two solo and three assisted tackles and Caleb Hrabik finished with two solo tackles.
Louisville will resume the campaign this Friday with a trip to Malcolm (1-2). The teams are scheduled to begin the game at 7 p.m.
Louisville 0 6 0 0 – 6
Falls City 14 13 6 13 – 46
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
FCHS – Kreifels 31 run (Aldana kick)
FCHS – Kreifels 29 pass from Simon (Aldana kick)
2nd Quarter
FCHS – Falls City 16 run (Aldana kick)
LHS – Klein 7 run (kick no good)
FCHS – Falls City 13 run (kick no good)
3rd Quarter
FCHS – Falls City 4 run (kick no good)
4th Quarter
FCHS – Vice 34 run (kick no good)
FCHS – Falls City 15 run (Aldana kick)
