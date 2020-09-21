Lions travel to Falls City

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FALLS CITY – Falls City used crisp play on both sides of the line of scrimmage to collect a Homecoming victory over Louisville on Friday night.

The Tigers defeated Louisville 46-6 in the football matchup. Falls City (3-1) repeated its powerful scoring attack from previous games. FCHS posted 28 and 30 points in victories over Platteview and Malcolm. The team’s only loss was a 21-14 defeat to unbeaten Raymond Central.

Falls City began the game with a 31-yard run by Jayden Kreifels and a 29-yard scoring pass from Carson Simon to Kreifels. Falls City increased the gap to 21-0 early in the second quarter on a 16-yard run.

Louisville (2-2) attempted to start a comeback on the next series. Harrison Klein capped the drive with a touchdown run from the 7-yard line. Falls City regained the momentum before halftime and built the lead to 33-6 by the end of the third quarter.

Klein was the primary source of Louisville’s offense with 145 yards on 22 carries. Wade Powles gained 35 yards on five attempts, Sam Ahl had 15 yards on seven carries and Clayton Hatfield posted 14 yards on four carries.