Lions travel to Malcolm for volleyball matches

MALCOLM – Louisville athletes competed against five volleyball teams this week during their trip to the Malcolm Invite.
The Lions traveled to Malcolm for tournament action on Thursday and Saturday. Louisville played a pair of pool-play matches on each day. The team then took on Ashland-Greenwood in a placement match on Saturday afternoon.
Louisville 2, Fort Calhoun 0
The Lions overwhelmed Fort Calhoun 25-10, 25-14 in their first match Thursday evening. Louisville posted a .353 hitting percentage and went 45-of-48 serving with 12 aces.
Brooke Smith and Ava Culver each led Louisville’s offense with four kills apiece. Smith went 9-of-9 serving with four aces and made three digs and four serve receptions, and Culver pocketed two aces, three digs and six serve receptions.
Lizzie Podrazo connected on four aces and chipped in two kills, one solo block and one dig. Lea Kalkowski distributed ten assists and made four digs. She helped the team’s serving attack with two aces in her 16-of-16 effort.
Ella Johnson made three kills, Jaylin Gaston posted two kills and Sagan Leach collected four digs, two assists and five serve receptions. Laura Swanson was successful on all four of her serves and made two digs and two serve receptions. Wyleigh Bateman also saw court time for the team.
Lincoln Lutheran 2, Louisville 0
Eventual tournament champion Lincoln Lutheran won Thursday night’s match 25-7, 25-12. The Warriors collected kills on 55 percent of their swings and went 47-of-49 serving with 15 aces.
Podrazo paced Louisville’s offense with four kills and Culver, Johnson and Finley Meisinger all made two kills. Leach pocketed seven digs and nine serve receptions, Swanson picked up 16 serve receptions and Smith made two digs and 12 serve receptions.
Bateman collected two digs and three serve receptions and Culver had one dig and six serve receptions. Kalkowski finished with nine assists for the Lions.
Columbus Scotus 2, Louisville 0
Columbus Scotus began Saturday morning’s pool-play action with a 25-9, 25-19 triumph.
Smith helped Louisville with three kills, one ace, three digs and 13 serve receptions. Leach tallied 15 serve receptions, one assist and six digs, and Gaston finished the match with two kills, one ace and one dig.
Swanson gave the Lions one kill, two aces, two digs and nine serve receptions, and Kalkowski posted seven assists, two digs, two kills and one ace. Podrazo made one kill, one ace and one dig for the Lions, and Johnson produced one kill and one serve reception. Bateman added two serve receptions in the match.
Fairbury 2, Louisville 0
Fairbury won Saturday’s final pool-play match 25-22, 25-17.
Swanson helped Louisville in multiple categories with three kills, 11 digs and 17 serve receptions. She also finished 5-of-5 at the line with one ace. Smith delivered five kills, one ace, 11 digs and five serve receptions, and Podrazo slammed home four kills and went 7-of-7 serving with one ace.
Leach carded one ace and posted a double-double of ten digs and 21 serve receptions. Gaston blasted three kills and made two digs, Johnson collected two kills and two solo blocks and Meisinger made one kill.
Kalkowski ended the match with 16 assists and four digs. Bateman chipped in one dig during her time on the court.
Ashland-Greenwood 2, Louisville 1
Ashland-Greenwood relied on senior Brynn Glock and sophomore Emma Keith to edge LHS 25-17, 18-25, 25-18. Glock delivered 17 kills and ten digs and Keith patrolled the back row with 26 digs.
Smith fueled Louisville’s scoring attack with seven kills. She also tallied one ace, 16 digs and 19 serve receptions. Swanson led the Lions with 29 digs and chipped in five kills, 12 serve receptions and one assist. Kalkowski distributed 22 assists and made one kill, three aces and 13 digs, and Leach helped the team with 11 digs, 28 serve receptions and three aces.