Lions travel to Malcolm for volleyball matches

MALCOLM – Louisville athletes competed against five volleyball teams this week during their trip to the Malcolm Invite.

The Lions traveled to Malcolm for tournament action on Thursday and Saturday. Louisville played a pair of pool-play matches on each day. The team then took on Ashland-Greenwood in a placement match on Saturday afternoon.

Louisville 2, Fort Calhoun 0

The Lions overwhelmed Fort Calhoun 25-10, 25-14 in their first match Thursday evening. Louisville posted a .353 hitting percentage and went 45-of-48 serving with 12 aces.

Brooke Smith and Ava Culver each led Louisville’s offense with four kills apiece. Smith went 9-of-9 serving with four aces and made three digs and four serve receptions, and Culver pocketed two aces, three digs and six serve receptions.

Lizzie Podrazo connected on four aces and chipped in two kills, one solo block and one dig. Lea Kalkowski distributed ten assists and made four digs. She helped the team’s serving attack with two aces in her 16-of-16 effort.