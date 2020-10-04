Lions win match against LV/SS

HOOPER – Louisville athletes enjoyed a successful road trip Thursday night with a sweep of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.

The Lions motored past LV/SS 25-19, 25-11, 25-19. Louisville posted a .276 team hitting percentage with 34 kills and went 68-of-73 serving with 11 aces. The squad kept Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-16) from getting on track offensively with 47 digs.

Louisville (5-14) gained momentum as the match went on. The team pulled away from LV/SS near the end of game one and dominated action in game two. Louisville prevented the Raiders from entertaining thoughts of a comeback with a victory in the third game.

McKenzie Norris guided Louisville with a quadruple-double effort on the court. She drilled a team-best 12 kills on 37 swings, scooped up 12 digs and dished out 32 assists. She also finished 12-of-12 at the service line with a pair of aces.

Sagan Leach collected 14 digs and went 7-of-8 serving with one ace, and Lea Kalkowski generated a 19-of-19 serving effort with four aces. She also made one kill and six digs. Jaylin Gaston pocketed six kills and Lexi Hans chipped in eight kills, three aces and six digs.