Lions win match against LV/SS

HOOPER – Louisville athletes enjoyed a successful road trip Thursday night with a sweep of Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Lions motored past LV/SS 25-19, 25-11, 25-19. Louisville posted a .276 team hitting percentage with 34 kills and went 68-of-73 serving with 11 aces. The squad kept Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (5-16) from getting on track offensively with 47 digs.
Louisville (5-14) gained momentum as the match went on. The team pulled away from LV/SS near the end of game one and dominated action in game two. Louisville prevented the Raiders from entertaining thoughts of a comeback with a victory in the third game.
McKenzie Norris guided Louisville with a quadruple-double effort on the court. She drilled a team-best 12 kills on 37 swings, scooped up 12 digs and dished out 32 assists. She also finished 12-of-12 at the service line with a pair of aces.
Sagan Leach collected 14 digs and went 7-of-8 serving with one ace, and Lea Kalkowski generated a 19-of-19 serving effort with four aces. She also made one kill and six digs. Jaylin Gaston pocketed six kills and Lexi Hans chipped in eight kills, three aces and six digs.
Laura Swanson finished 10-of-10 serving and made two kills for the Lions. Ella Culver produced four digs, two assists, one ace and one kill, and Lizzie Podrazo collected three kills, one solo block and one dig. Ava Culver added three kills and two digs in the victory.
Louisville will continue its season Tuesday night with a 7 p.m. match at Platteview. The Lions will travel to Fort Calhoun on Thursday, Oct. 8, for a triangular. Louisville will take on Fort Calhoun and Yutan beginning at 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!