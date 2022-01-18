Lions win matches at Syracuse Pin Invite

SYRACUSE – Louisville athletes enjoyed successful moments Monday at the Syracuse Pin Invite.

The Lions had multiple medalists at the boys wrestling tournament. Louisville tied Auburn for fifth place in team standings with 11 points.

The meet operated under a unique scoring setup that rewarded pins. Athletes earned two team points for a pin in the championship bracket and one point for a pin in the consolation bracket. Forfeits, injury defaults and disqualifications were counted as pins for team scoring.

Garron Bragg (120 pounds), Nick McCaul (126), Nick Sorensen (132) and Cody Lutz (138) each finished second in their weight brackets. Reed Toelle earned fourth place at 170 pounds, Bryce McLain finished fifth at 152 and Blake Dickey placed sixth at 145.

Team Results

Syracuse 43, Ashland-Greenwood 33, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 19, Archbishop Bergan 12.5, Auburn 11, Louisville 11

Louisville Results

120 – Garron Bragg (2nd)

Pinned Lucas Konen (AGHS) 0:59, pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 3:20

126 – Nick McCaul (2nd)

Pinned Colton Hauptman (AUB) 1:05, pinned by Austyn Cote (AGHS) 0:34

132 – Nik Sorensen (2nd)

Pinned Isaiah Morrow (AUB) 0:49, maj. dec. Noah McKenzie (SYR) 10-0, pinned by Blaine Christo (AGHS) 2:23

138 – Cody Lutz (2nd)

Pinned Harley Drier (AUB) 3:09, pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 1:11

145 – Blake Dickey (6th)

Pinned by Devin Zermeno (HTRS) 0:56, pinned by Cy Petersen (SYR) 0:37, pinned by Aedan Drier (AUB) 2:29, pinned by Josh Mace (ABR) 0:32, pinned by Colton Cerveny (AGHS) 2:54

152 – Bryce McLain (5th)

Pinned by Brant Gulizia (AUB) 2:42, pinned by Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) 2:38, pinned by Tieran Cox (SYR) 0:19, pinned by Ty Beetison (AGHS) 0:12

170 – Reed Toelle (4th)

Pinned by Owen Wander (SYR) 0:50, pinned by Carver Konzem (AGHS) 0:12, pinned by Andy Maloley (HTRS) 0:35, pinned Zain Ericksen (ABR) 1:15

