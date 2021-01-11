Lions win matches at WCHS Duals

220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit

285 – Vance Smith (SUT) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:56

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) pinned Scott Marshall (SUT), 1:21

138 – Myles Jones (SUT) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:44

145 – Both open

152 – Both open

Crete Girls Invite

Daysha Jones continued her strong start to the season Friday with her work at the Crete Girls Invite.

Organizers placed students into ten brackets labeled A-J at the start of the afternoon. Each bracket included either six or eight wrestlers depending on the number of students in similar weight classes.

Jones finished third in the eight-person Bracket G. She pinned Platteview’s Kennedy Karschner in 1:09 before getting pinned by Schuyler’s Evelyn Guzman in 1:12 in the semifinals.

Jones then rebounded with two straight victories. She pinned West Point-Beemer’s Alyssa Kandies in 1:54 and pinned Karschner in 2:22 in the third-place match.

