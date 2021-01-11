Lions win matches at WCHS Duals

WILBER – Louisville wrestlers claimed a pair of victories Saturday during their trip to the Wilber-Clatonia Duals.
The Lions battled five opponents throughout the morning and afternoon in the WCHS gym. Louisville defeated Lincoln Christian and Sutton and fell to Johnson County Central, Wilber-Clatonia and Raymond Central at the event.
Johnson County Central 36, Louisville 30
132 – JaPriece Morehead (JCC) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:33
138 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Jacob Graham (JCC), 1:38
145 – Mason Selu (JCC) won by forfeit
152 – Both open
160 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit
170 – Brett Bohling (JCC) won by forfeit
182 – Jake Wood (LOU) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – Sam Agena (JCC) pinned Nash Callahan (LOU), 3:55
285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) pinned Zach McColligan (LOU), 2:42
106 – Both open
113 – Charlie Rinne (JCC) won by forfeit
120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) pinned Stephanie Cruz (JCC), 0:53
126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit
Wilber-Clatonia 60, Louisville 24
138 – Tommy Lokken (WCHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:56
145 – Colby Homolka (WCHS) won by forfeit
152 – Zander Baker (WCHS) won by forfeit
160 – Lane Vesely (WCHS) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 2:59
170 – Alan Odvody (WCHS) won by forfeit
182 – Hugo Pomajzl (WCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:17
195 – Sawyer Kunc (WCHS) won by forfeit
220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) pinned Stone Thelen (WCHS), 2:14
285 – Deitrick Baker (WCHS) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 0:30
106 – Pedro Hernandez (WCHS) won by forfeit
113 – Riley Haack (WCHS) won by forfeit
120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) pinned Logan Herndon (WCHS), 0:48
126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Jordan Marsh (WCHS), 5:11
132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit
Raymond Central 71, Louisville 12
145 – Jeremiah Karpov (RCHS) won by forfeit
152 – Conner Kreikemeier (RCHS) won by forfeit
160 – Kaden Parde (RCHS) tech fall Cody Gray (LOU), 17-2
170 – Gavin Soden (RCHS) won by forfeit
182 – Logan Jelinek (RCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:04
195 – Colby DenHartog (RCHS) won by forfeit
220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit
285 – Tyson Warner (LOU) pinned Jude Burton (RCHS), 1:32
106 – Sophia Shultz (RCHS) won by forfeit
113 – Jacob Shultz (RCHS) won by forfeit
120 – Cameron Shultz (RCHS) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 5:32
126 – Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 3:03
132 – Brock Skeahan (RCHS) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 3:45
138 – Tucker Maxson (RCHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:13
Louisville 36, Lincoln Christian 24
152 – Jackson Cooley (LCHS) won by forfeit
160 – Cody Gray (LOU) pinned Chase Ballard (LCHS), 0:53
170 – Jacob Byers (LCHS) won by forfeit
182 – Lane Ballard (LCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:17
195 – Both open
220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit
285 – Zach McColligan (LOU) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 0:54
126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS), 3:19
132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit
138 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit
145 – Both open
Louisville 30, Sutton 18
160 – Joseph Hinrichs (SUT) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 0:32
170 – Both open
182 – Jake Wood (LOU) won by forfeit
195 – Both open
220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit
285 – Vance Smith (SUT) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:56
106 – Both open
113 – Both open
120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit
126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit
132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) pinned Scott Marshall (SUT), 1:21
138 – Myles Jones (SUT) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:44
145 – Both open
152 – Both open
Crete Girls Invite
Daysha Jones continued her strong start to the season Friday with her work at the Crete Girls Invite.
Organizers placed students into ten brackets labeled A-J at the start of the afternoon. Each bracket included either six or eight wrestlers depending on the number of students in similar weight classes.
Jones finished third in the eight-person Bracket G. She pinned Platteview’s Kennedy Karschner in 1:09 before getting pinned by Schuyler’s Evelyn Guzman in 1:12 in the semifinals.
Jones then rebounded with two straight victories. She pinned West Point-Beemer’s Alyssa Kandies in 1:54 and pinned Karschner in 2:22 in the third-place match.