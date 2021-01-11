 Skip to main content
Lions win matches at WCHS Duals
Lions win matches at WCHS Duals

Louisville wrestling

WILBER – Louisville wrestlers claimed a pair of victories Saturday during their trip to the Wilber-Clatonia Duals.

The Lions battled five opponents throughout the morning and afternoon in the WCHS gym. Louisville defeated Lincoln Christian and Sutton and fell to Johnson County Central, Wilber-Clatonia and Raymond Central at the event.

Johnson County Central 36, Louisville 30

132 – JaPriece Morehead (JCC) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 1:33

138 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Jacob Graham (JCC), 1:38

145 – Mason Selu (JCC) won by forfeit

152 – Both open

160 – Cody Gray (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Brett Bohling (JCC) won by forfeit

182 – Jake Wood (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Sam Agena (JCC) pinned Nash Callahan (LOU), 3:55

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) pinned Zach McColligan (LOU), 2:42

106 – Both open

113 – Charlie Rinne (JCC) won by forfeit

120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) pinned Stephanie Cruz (JCC), 0:53

126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

Wilber-Clatonia 60, Louisville 24

138 – Tommy Lokken (WCHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:56

145 – Colby Homolka (WCHS) won by forfeit

152 – Zander Baker (WCHS) won by forfeit

160 – Lane Vesely (WCHS) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 2:59

170 – Alan Odvody (WCHS) won by forfeit

182 – Hugo Pomajzl (WCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:17

195 – Sawyer Kunc (WCHS) won by forfeit

220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) pinned Stone Thelen (WCHS), 2:14

285 – Deitrick Baker (WCHS) pinned Tommy Krejci (LOU), 0:30

106 – Pedro Hernandez (WCHS) won by forfeit

113 – Riley Haack (WCHS) won by forfeit

120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) pinned Logan Herndon (WCHS), 0:48

126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Jordan Marsh (WCHS), 5:11

132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

Raymond Central 71, Louisville 12

145 – Jeremiah Karpov (RCHS) won by forfeit

152 – Conner Kreikemeier (RCHS) won by forfeit

160 – Kaden Parde (RCHS) tech fall Cody Gray (LOU), 17-2

170 – Gavin Soden (RCHS) won by forfeit

182 – Logan Jelinek (RCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:04

195 – Colby DenHartog (RCHS) won by forfeit

220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit

285 – Tyson Warner (LOU) pinned Jude Burton (RCHS), 1:32

106 – Sophia Shultz (RCHS) won by forfeit

113 – Jacob Shultz (RCHS) won by forfeit

120 – Cameron Shultz (RCHS) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 5:32

126 – Mitch Albrecht (RCHS) pinned Niklas Sorensen (LOU), 3:03

132 – Brock Skeahan (RCHS) pinned Garron Bragg (LOU), 3:45

138 – Tucker Maxson (RCHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:13

Louisville 36, Lincoln Christian 24

152 – Jackson Cooley (LCHS) won by forfeit

160 – Cody Gray (LOU) pinned Chase Ballard (LCHS), 0:53

170 – Jacob Byers (LCHS) won by forfeit

182 – Lane Ballard (LCHS) pinned Jake Wood (LOU), 1:17

195 – Both open

220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit

285 – Zach McColligan (LOU) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

120 – Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 0:54

126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS), 3:19

132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

Louisville 30, Sutton 18

160 – Joseph Hinrichs (SUT) pinned Cody Gray (LOU), 0:32

170 – Both open

182 – Jake Wood (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Both open

220 – Nash Callahan (LOU) won by forfeit

285 – Vance Smith (SUT) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:56

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

120 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

126 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Garron Bragg (LOU) pinned Scott Marshall (SUT), 1:21

138 – Myles Jones (SUT) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 1:44

145 – Both open

152 – Both open

Crete Girls Invite

Daysha Jones continued her strong start to the season Friday with her work at the Crete Girls Invite.

Organizers placed students into ten brackets labeled A-J at the start of the afternoon. Each bracket included either six or eight wrestlers depending on the number of students in similar weight classes.

Jones finished third in the eight-person Bracket G. She pinned Platteview’s Kennedy Karschner in 1:09 before getting pinned by Schuyler’s Evelyn Guzman in 1:12 in the semifinals.

Jones then rebounded with two straight victories. She pinned West Point-Beemer’s Alyssa Kandies in 1:54 and pinned Karschner in 2:22 in the third-place match.

