ADAMS – Louisville wrestlers spent time on Freeman High School mats Thursday during a trip to the Freeman Invite.
The Lions placed ninth in the 15-team tournament with 53.5 points. Louisville athletes competed against a wide variety of schools from eastern and southern Nebraska. Fillmore Central (121 points) edged Bishop Neumann (120) for the team title.
Dylan Jones and Brady Knott both won championships for Louisville during the day. Jones improved to 35-2 with three victories at 160 pounds. He scored a 2-1 decision over previously-undefeated Joseph Hinrichs of Sutton in the first-place match. Hinrichs (25-1) had edged Jones in overtime the previous weekend at the Louisville Invite.
Knott upped his season mark to 33-1 with four pins and one technical fall at 182 pounds. He pinned his first four opponents in the opening period before squaring off with Fillmore Central’s Thomas Barnes (34-11). Knott defeated Barnes 16-0 in 4:51 in the championship match.
Brock Hudson joined Jones and Knott on the medal stand with a third-place finish at 120 pounds. He posted three victories to improve to 23-12.
Louisville will resume its campaign Saturday with a trip to the DC West Duals. Action is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.
Team Results
Fillmore Central 121, Bishop Neumann 120, Yutan 97, Auburn 72, Lincoln Christian 71, Johnson County Central 64, Nebraska City 64, Sutton 54, Louisville 53.5, Southern 45, Freeman 43.5, Meridian 29, Palmyra 13, Norris 11, Dorchester 3
Louisville Results
120 – Brock Hudson (3rd)
Pinned Ethan Guthard (NOR) 2:36, pinned by Trevor Arlt (YUT) 1:50, pinned Josh Urlacher (NEU) 2:05, maj. dec. Aidan Trowbridge (FIL) 13-5
126 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Eli Wegrzyn (LCHS) 1:31, pinned by Kade Snyder (NOR) 1:25
132 – Blake Dickey
Tech fall by Jesse Rodriguez (NCY) 17-2 (3:05), pinned by Sam Jacobitz (AUB) 1:24
138 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) 1:38, pinned by Jesus Nunez (MER) 1:42
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Josh Fisher (YUT) 1:07, dec. Gavin Hinrichs (FIL) 5-2, dec. Joseph Hinrichs (SUT) 2-1
170 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Lane Ballard (LCHS) 0:27, pinned by Caden Egr (YUT) 0:39
182 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Juan Basulto (SOU) 1:08, pinned Harry He (LCHS) 0:49, pinned Bobby Hageman (NEU) 0:48, pinned Wyatt Rowell (AUB) 1:51, tech fall Thomas Barnes (FIL) 16-0 (4:51)
195 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by Armando Pacheco (NCY) 0:36, pinned by Cassius Cotton (AUB) 0:49