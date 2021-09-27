Lions win matches in front of home fans

The teams were tied at 7-7 before Louisville gained a firm grip on game two. Podrazo and Kalkowski posted consecutive kills to make it 11-8, and kills from Podrazo and Smith swelled the gap to 17-8. WWHS moved within 20-12 on a kill by Karley Ridge, but Louisville swept the final six points to even the match.

The Lions used the same formula to win game three. Consecutive aces by Podrazo put Louisville ahead 11-5, and three straight aces by Smith gave the team a 24-11 lead.

Kalkowski went 19-of-20 serving with three aces and Podrazo finished 10-of-11 with three aces. Gaston compiled two aces in her 10-of-11 serving performance, and Leach pocketed one ace in her 5-of-5 effort. Swanson chipped in a 7-of-7 result in her time on the service line.

Gaston slammed home eight kills and Podrazo posted seven kills, one solo block and one dig. Smith tallied seven kills, eight digs and 16 serve receptions, and Kalkowski contributed 21 assists, five digs and a pair of kills.

Ella Johnson helped the team at the net with three kills and two solo blocks. Leach made seven digs and 14 serve receptions and Swanson netted one kill, seven digs, one assist and 12 serve receptions. Wyleigh Bateman posted three digs and one assist in the victory.