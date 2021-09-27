Lions win matches in front of home fans

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes enjoyed a winning weekend on the volleyball court with their performances at the Louisville Invite.
The Lions hosted eight teams in the high school and elementary school gyms on Saturday. Auburn, DC West, Cedar Bluffs, Johnson County Central, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Omaha Mercy and Weeping Water joined Louisville during the morning and afternoon.
LHS captured fifth place in the tournament. The Lions fell to eventual champion DC West in the first round before defeating Weeping Water and Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
DC West 2, Louisville 0
The Lions opened the tournament against a powerful DC West squad. The Falcons stopped Louisville 25-18, 25-17 in the high school gym.
The teams went back and forth in several long rallies throughout game one. Louisville cut a 13-4 deficit to 17-12 after a kill from Brooke Smith. Another kill by Smith kept the gap at 21-15, but the Falcons were able to control the rest of the action.
Lizzie Podrazo’s kill gave the Lions an early 3-1 lead in game one. The margin remained 12-9 until DC West went on a scoring run to boost the gap to 18-10. A kill from Jaylin Gaston and ace by Podrazo cut the deficit to 20-15 before DC West sealed the contest.
DC West sophomore Nora Wurtz led the Falcons with 15 kills on 22 swings. Keira Murdock posted 13 assists and Anna Borner had nine digs, 15 serve receptions and three aces.
Ella Johnson guided Louisville’s offense with eight kills on 11 swings. Smith produced six kills, six digs and 12 serve receptions, and Gaston pocketed three kills, one ace block and one assist.
Podrazo collected four kills, one assist and one ace and Lea Kalkowski had 19 assists and nine digs. Laura Swanson generated three kills, five digs and 14 serve receptions, and Sagan Leach tallied seven digs, one assist and 17 serve receptions.
Louisville posted a .944 serving percentage in the match. The Lions finished 34-of-36 at the stripe.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 1
Louisville relied on strong serving to rally past the Indians 19-25, 25-13, 25-12. The Lions carded 14 aces and finished 64-of-67 from the service line. Smith led the way with five aces in her 13-of-13 performance.
Weeping Water pulled away from Louisville in the final portion of game one. The teams were tied 16-16 before Weeping Water’s Riley Hiller delivered a serving spree that featured three aces. Plays by Gaston, Kalkowski and Johnson cut the deficit to 24-19 before Weeping Water knocked home the winning kill.
The teams were tied at 7-7 before Louisville gained a firm grip on game two. Podrazo and Kalkowski posted consecutive kills to make it 11-8, and kills from Podrazo and Smith swelled the gap to 17-8. WWHS moved within 20-12 on a kill by Karley Ridge, but Louisville swept the final six points to even the match.
The Lions used the same formula to win game three. Consecutive aces by Podrazo put Louisville ahead 11-5, and three straight aces by Smith gave the team a 24-11 lead.
Kalkowski went 19-of-20 serving with three aces and Podrazo finished 10-of-11 with three aces. Gaston compiled two aces in her 10-of-11 serving performance, and Leach pocketed one ace in her 5-of-5 effort. Swanson chipped in a 7-of-7 result in her time on the service line.
Gaston slammed home eight kills and Podrazo posted seven kills, one solo block and one dig. Smith tallied seven kills, eight digs and 16 serve receptions, and Kalkowski contributed 21 assists, five digs and a pair of kills.
Ella Johnson helped the team at the net with three kills and two solo blocks. Leach made seven digs and 14 serve receptions and Swanson netted one kill, seven digs, one assist and 12 serve receptions. Wyleigh Bateman posted three digs and one assist in the victory.
Louisville 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
The Lions and Raiders played a close fifth-place match in the afternoon. Louisville took down Omaha Brownell-Talbot 25-23, 25-21.
Smith helped Louisville with eight kills, one ace, nine digs and 16 serve receptions. Podrazo generated five kills and Leach picked up 12 digs, 16 serve receptions and three assists. Kalkowski finished 17-of-17 with two aces and chipped in a double-double of 19 assists and 11 digs.
Swanson played a key role in the match with 13 digs, two kills and nine serve receptions. Gaston boosted Louisville with four kills, one ace and one dig, and Johnson contributed five kills and one dig. Bateman gave the Lions two digs during her time on the court.