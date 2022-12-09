Lions win pair of games against Nebraska City

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes wore winning smiles Thursday night after sweeping Nebraska City in varsity basketball games.

Louisville girls 37, Nebraska City 23

The Lions posted many successful plays on offense against the Pioneers. LHS outscored Nebraska City in every quarter and delivered 22 points in the second half.

Louisville led 6-5 after the first period and went up 15-7 at halftime. The Lions then began to pull away in the third quarter. Ella Culver drained a 3-pointer from the righthand arc to make it 23-14, and Ella Aaberg knocked home a trey soon after to extend the lead to double digits.

Emma Yardley kept Nebraska City from beginning a rally when she collected a steal and fast-break basket for a 35-23 edge. Wyleigh Bateman created the final margin with her fast-break layup in the fourth quarter.

Riley Bennett helped Louisville with eight points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. Yardley collected eight points, four boards and two steals, and Culver delivered six points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist.

Aaberg finished her night with six points, three rebounds, one steal and one assist. Mira Fosmer posted five points, five rebounds, one assist and one block, and McKenna McCaulley gave the Lions two points, seven rebounds, two blocks, two assists and one steal.

Bateman pocketed two points, one rebound and one steal, and Sagan Leach tallied six rebounds, three assists and one steal. Breanna Wulf had two rebounds and Allie Hiatt and Nola Nelson each hauled in one rebound.

Nebraska City 5 2 9 7 – 23

Louisville 6 9 11 11 – 37

Louisville boys 45, Nebraska City 42

The Lions rallied from a 24-13 halftime deficit against the Pioneers. The team turned to Sam Luellen, Cash Biesterfeld and Kole Albert to begin the second-half comeback. Albert sank a pair of shots in the lane, Biesterfeld notched five points and Luellen collected eight points in the period.

Alex Sorensen and Biesterfeld each knocked down 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Louisville. The team then relied on the free-throw line. Albert made two free throws and Luellen went 8-of-8 from the stripe down the stretch.

Luellen’s two free throws with 21 seconds left gave the Lions a 45-42 lead. Albert blocked a Nebraska City shot with 10.4 seconds left and Louisville was able to retrieve the basketball.

Nebraska City collected a steal with 3.4 seconds left and called timeout near midcourt. The Pioneers took a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but the shot struck the back of the rim and fell off to the side.

Luellen finished 10-of-12 from the free-throw line and ended the night with 16 points. Biesterfeld and Albert each scored ten points and Sorensen, Wade Powles and Chase Savage each added three points.

Nebraska City 9 15 3 15 – 42

Louisville 6 7 17 15 – 45

Nebraska City (42)

Nielsen 5, Holman 7, Fritch 9, Nelson 6, Causgrove 12, Klassen 0, Anderson 3, Rovetty 0.

Louisville (45)

Savage 3, Luellen 16, Powles 3, Biesterfeld 10, Albert 10, Sorensen 3, Pierce 0, Larson 0.