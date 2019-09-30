LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes secured a chance to smile with a tournament plaque Saturday during their appearance at the Louisville Invite.
The Lions collected second place in the volleyball tournament. Louisville advanced to the championship match with victories over Weeping Water and Johnson County Central. Omaha Mercy edged Louisville in two games in a close title contest.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 0
Third-seeded Louisville produced a powerful offense against Weeping Water in a 25-11, 25-14 victory. The team embarked on several long scoring sprees and finished with 22 kills and seven aces.
Faye Jacobsen and Maddy Nolte both had major moments on offense for Louisville. Jacobsen posted a .692 hitting percentage by bashing nine kills on 13 swings. Nolte hit .667 with six kills on nine attacks.
Jacobsen added eight digs and Jade Biesterfeld produced three kills and four digs. Cassidy Niemoth generated four kills, three aces and eight digs, and McKenzie Norris collected four digs and one assist.
Skyler Pollock made two digs and went 15-of-16 serving with four aces. Lea Kalkowski chipped in three digs and 19 assists and Brooke Smith and Sagan Leach both saw court time.
Louisville 2, Johnson County Central 0
The Lions cruised into the championship match with a 25-15, 25-12 triumph over the Thunderbirds.
Niemoth produced a team-best eight kills and 14 digs and Norris made two kills, four digs and one assist. Kalkowski finished 9-of-9 serving with three aces. She also gave Louisville 16 assists, two digs and one kill.
Jacobsen registered seven kills on 12 swings for a .583 hitting percentage. She also went 10-of-10 serving and made two digs. Pollock had seven digs and went 5-of-5 serving with one ace, and Biesterfeld tallied two kills and five digs. Nolte chipped in one kill for the Lions.
Omaha Mercy 2, Louisville 0
Louisville (11-6) and Omaha Mercy (6-8) went toe to toe in the title match. Omaha Mercy left the court with a 25-23, 26-24 victory.
Jacobsen pounded seven kills on 11 swings for a .636 hitting percentage. She also made 11 digs and finished 10-of-10 at the stripe with one ace.
Biesterfeld posted seven kills, two digs and one solo block, and Niemoth made nine digs and went 8-of-8 serving with one ace. Pollock had two aces and five digs, Kalkowski dished out 13 assists and Nolte had one kill, one dig and one solo block. Norris added two digs and went 7-of-7 serving.