Lions win team title at NBC Invitational

NORTH BEND – The Louisville girls made purple a common color on the medal stand Saturday with championship efforts on the mat.

The Lions captured the team championship at the North Bend Central Invite. Louisville earned the title at the eight-team tournament with 120 points. LHS defeated runner-up Logan View by 32 points for the crown.

Four Lions pocketed individual gold medals during the day. Payton Thiele improved to 7-0 on the season with two pins at 100 pounds, and Bella Kolvek reeled off one decision and three pins at 140 pounds. Daysha Jones (155) and Catalina Jones (170) each posted three pins in their title runs.

Mya Stanley (130), Addie Lueder (135) and Bre Smart (145) each returned home with silver medals. Stanley collected two pins, Lueder pocketed three pins and Smart tallied one pin for the Lions.

Team Results

Louisville 120, Logan View 92, Arlington 57, Winnebago 48, Wisner-Pilger 40, North Bend Central 24, Winside 9, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Grace Beckwith (LGV) 1:06, pinned Grace Beckwith (LGV) 0:38

130 – Mya Stanley (2nd)

Pinned Emily Jaeger (WNS) 0:53, pinned Natalee Ramirez (WKD) 0:44, pinned by Kelise Krivohlavek (ARL) 1:14

135 – Addie Lueder (2nd)

Pinned Maria Perez (WKD) 1:17, pinned Bailey King (LGV) 0:39, pinned Stephanie Naeve (WNS) 2:11, pinned by Isabella Manning (WSP) 0:55

140 – Bella Kolvek (1st)

Dec. Cynthia Carter (LGV) 11-10, pinned Michala Beaty (WKD) 0:40, pinned Kaitlyn Booze (NBC) 0:59, pinned Jocelyn Russman (WSP) 1:33

145 – Bre Smart (2nd)

Pinned Jaydin Allen (ARL) 4:01, pinned by Mayte Alandra Flores-Garcia (WKD) 0:30

155 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Briana Martinez (WKD) 0:37, pinned Maria Sosa (LGV) 0:53, pinned Avani Wilkie (WNB) 1:05

170 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Caitlyn Camp (ARL) 1:12, pinned McKenna Slonecker (WSP) 0:32, pinned Bianca Renteria (LGV) 1:17