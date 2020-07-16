You are the owner of this article.
Lions win twice in home twinbill
Lions win twice in home twinbill

Louisville Weeping Water American Legion baseball

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes turned their home doubleheader into a successful showcase at Ash Grove Ball Complex.

The Lions swept a pair of baseball games from North Bend/Morse Bluff with solid offense on Monday night. Louisville/Weeping Water scored 12 runs in the Junior Legion game and copied the feat in the Senior Legion contest.

L/WW Juniors 12, North Bend/Morse Bluff 5

The teams remained close through the first three innings. L/WW went ahead 3-2 in the second inning and kept the gap at 7-5 after the third. The Lions soared ahead with five runs in the next frame.

Chase Savage went 3-for-3 with three hits, one walk and four RBI for L/WW. Kole Albert chipped in a pair of RBI in the victory.

Zach Hillabrand and Albert anchored the mound for the Lions. They combined for 11 strikeouts and held North Bend/Morse Bluff to six hits.

L/WW will resume its season tonight with a 5:30 p.m. road game at Fort Calhoun. The Lions will host Falls City at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

North Bend/Morse Bluff        113 00 –  5 6 6

Louisville/Weeping Water    124 5x – 12 6 0

L/WW Seniors 12, North Bend/Morse Bluff 3

The Lions raced out to a quick start in the Senior Legion matchup. Louisville/Weeping Water jumped in the driver’s seat with five runs in the first inning. The team increased its lead to 10-0 after three innings and tacked on two runs in the fourth.

Treyton Savage helped the Lions with two hits and three RBI. Nash Callahan crushed a two-run double, Avery Heath drew two walks and Jake Renner added one walk.

Heath tossed 3 2/3 innings and struck out five batters. He limited North Bend/Morse Bluff to two hits. Gage Scholting pitched the remaining time and allowed one hit with two strikeouts.

The Lions increased their winning streak to eight games. The team is scheduled to resume its campaign tonight against Fort Calhoun. L/WW will return home Friday at 8 p.m. for a matchup with Falls City.

North Bend/Morse Bluff         000 21 –  3  5 6

Louisville/Weeping Water     514 2x – 12 7 2

