Lions win twice in home twinbill

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes turned their home doubleheader into a successful showcase at Ash Grove Ball Complex.

The Lions swept a pair of baseball games from North Bend/Morse Bluff with solid offense on Monday night. Louisville/Weeping Water scored 12 runs in the Junior Legion game and copied the feat in the Senior Legion contest.

L/WW Juniors 12, North Bend/Morse Bluff 5

The teams remained close through the first three innings. L/WW went ahead 3-2 in the second inning and kept the gap at 7-5 after the third. The Lions soared ahead with five runs in the next frame.

Chase Savage went 3-for-3 with three hits, one walk and four RBI for L/WW. Kole Albert chipped in a pair of RBI in the victory.

Zach Hillabrand and Albert anchored the mound for the Lions. They combined for 11 strikeouts and held North Bend/Morse Bluff to six hits.

L/WW will resume its season tonight with a 5:30 p.m. road game at Fort Calhoun. The Lions will host Falls City at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

North Bend/Morse Bluff 113 00 – 5 6 6