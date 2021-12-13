Lions wrestle in pair of tournaments

Louisville athletes took part in two wrestling tournaments on Saturday during trips to Crete and North Bend Central.

Crete Invite

The Louisville girls captured fourth place during their appearance at the Crete Invite. Athletes from 15 schools took part in the tournament. Louisville (83 points) edged Crete by one point for the fourth-place spot.

Payton Thiele (100 pounds) and Daysha Jones (152) each won championships for the Lions. Thiele won a pair of matches and Jones picked up three pins during the day. Thiele pinned Beatrice’s Autumn Hartlett in 3:53 and Jones defeated Grand Island’s Cladis Lucas-Escobar in 0:55 in their title contests.

Catalina Jones earned second place at 145 pounds and Alyssa Thieman captured fourth place at 165 pounds. Mya Stanley, Bella Kolvek and Bre Smart gained experience with their work on the mat.

Team Results

Schuyler 132, Lexington 122, Columbus Lakeview 90, Louisville 83, Crete 82, Grand Island 66, Beatrice 54, Ralston 41, Malcolm 34, Amherst 28, High Plains Community 28, Fairbury 27, Adams Central 4, Omaha Bryan 3, Wilber-Clatonia 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Maj. dec. Josalyn Hernandez-DeLeon (LEX) 10-1, pinned Autumn Hartlett (BEA) 3:53

126 – Mya Stanley

Pinned by Linda Campuzano (LEX) 2:48, pinned Kaley Waite (ADC) 2:33, pinned Oliviana Medina (RAL) 1:00, pinned by Libby Held (CLV) 2:03

138 – Bella Kolvek

Pinned by Dylen Ritchey (RAL) 0:20, dec. Alea Broschkowski (FRB) 3-2, pinned by Le Nelson (CRE) 1:30

145 – Catalina Jones (2nd)

Pinned Samantha Torres (GRI) 0:25, dec. Paola Vivar (CLV) 11-5, pinned by Karen Gomez (SCH) 2:39

152 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Sara Anaya (LEX) 1:04, pinned Ashaya Steele (CRE) 1:24, pinned Cladis Lucas-Escobar (GRI) 0:55

152 – Bre Smart

Pinned by Patricia Vivar (CLV) 0:45, pinned by Heidi Ramos (FRB) 3:12

165 – Alyssa Thieman (4th)

Pinned by Angela Velasquez (SCH) 0:33, pinned Thea Wahl (ADC) 1:39, pinned Kristyanna Dibbles (BEA) 0:45, won by medical forfeit over Elsa Garcia (LEX), pinned by Makiaya DeLaCruz (CLV) 1:23

North Bend Central Invite

The Lions placed 14th at the North Bend Central Invite with 30 points. Louisville had no medalists but several Lions reached the consolation semifinals of their weight brackets.

Team Results

David City Aquinas 273.5, Pierce 156, Tri County 116.5, Logan View 106, Twin River 95, Archbishop Bergan 94.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 77, Shelby-Rising City 73.5, Johnson County Central 67, Wisner-Pilger 57, Lincoln Christian 56, North Bend Central 43.5, Arlington 42, Louisville 30, Freeman 23, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville Results

126 – Garron Bragg

Pinned Owen Meyer (LGV) 5:13, pinned Kole Eickmeier (SRC) 1:34, tech fall by Jakob Kavan (DCA) 16-0 (2:08), maj. dec. by Carter Cline (EMM) 9-0

132 – Nick McCaul

Pinned Kellen McLaughlin (NBC) 0:54, pinned by Jacob Moravec (DCA) 1:53, pinned Jadon Dohmen (TWR) 3:13, pinned Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 2:06, pinned by Walker Ott (WSP) 1:46

138 – Cody Lutz

Pinned by Ashton Johnson (TWR) 3:07, pinned Evan Willits (PRC) 2:46, pinned by Chance Foust (LGV) 2:10

138 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned by Caden Reedy (TRI) 5:13, pinned Seth Nelsen (PRC) 0:27, pinned by Justus Weidemann (LGV) 2:50

145 – Blake Dickey

Pinned by Juan Davalos (TWR) 5:30, pinned Ethan Widick (NBC) 1:36, pinned Jordan Thompson (JCC) 0:19, pinned by Alex Foust (LGV) 1:41

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Colin Rhynalds (NBC) 0:46, pinned by Jose Duarte (JCC) 2:06

170 – Reed Toelle

Pinned by Landon Silva (SRC) 1:54, pinned Jonathan Thompson (LCHS) 1:27, maj. dec. by Nate McDonald (NBC) 11-3

220 – Will Rose

Pinned by Clay Hedges (ABR) 1:14, pinned by Nick Erickson (PRC) 0:52

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.