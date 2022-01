Lions wrestle opponents at Wilber-Clatonia Duals

WILBER – Louisville athletes took part in dozens of matches during a full day of wrestling at the Wilber-Clatonia Duals.

The Lions went 1-5 during their trip to Friday’s ten-school tournament. Louisville wrestled Milford, Raymond Central, Johnson County Central and Lincoln Christian in Pool B action before facing Norfolk Catholic in the seventh-place dual.

Milford won the team championship with a 47-24 victory over Logan View in the first-place dual. Raymond Central defeated Bishop Neumann 48-27 for third place and Wilber-Clatonia stopped Lincoln Christian 42-36 for fifth place. Norfolk Catholic won the seventh-place contest 51-21 and JCC defeated Sutton 42-4 for ninth place.

Louisville will resume the season Jan. 13 with a 6 p.m. dual at Ralston. The team will compete in the Syracuse Pin Invite the following day at 4:30 p.m.

Milford 78, Louisville 0

195 – Hunter Oborny (MIL) won by forfeit

220 – Ethan Buchli (MIL) won by forfeit

285 – Trey Lyon (MIL) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Cooper Rea (MIL) won by forfeit

120 – Conner Kohout (MIL) won by forfeit

126 – Joey Kenning (MIL) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 0:46

132 – Eli Vondra (MIL) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 0:49

138 – Hunter Dickinson (MIL) pinned Cody Lutz (LOU), 3:23

145 – Tyce Lopez (MIL) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 3:51

152 – Jack Chapman (MIL) pinned Bryce McLain (LOU), 0:52

160 – Carter Springer (MIL) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 0:47

170 – Christopher Scdoris (MIL) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:25

182 – Thomas Vance (MIL) won by forfeit

Raymond Central 72, Louisville 12

285 – Jude Burton (RCHS) won by forfeit

106 – Sophia Shultz (RCHS) won by forfeit

113 – Jacob Schultz (RCHS) won by forfeit

120 – Hunter Sykes (RCHS) won by forfeit

126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Phillip Karpov (RCHS) pinned Cody Lutz (LOU), 3:30

145 – Travis Nelson (RCHS) pinned Blake Dickey (LOU), 0:20

152 – Kyle Peterson (RCHS) pinned Bryce McLain (LOU), 0:52

160 – Tie Hollandsworth (RCHS) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 1:18

170 – Mason Kreikemeier (RCHS) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 1:01

182 – Logan Jelinek (RCHS) won by forfeit

195 – Jack Henry (RCHS) won by forfeit

220 – Tyson Malousek (RCHS) won by forfeit

Louisville 37, Johnson County Central 36

106 – Both open

113 – Logan Topp (JCC) won by forfeit

120 – Colby Strecker (JCC) won by forfeit

126 – Nick McCaul (LOU) pinned Charlie Rinne (JCC), 0:51

132 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit

152 – Bryce McLain (LOU) won by forfeit

160 – Brett Bohling (JCC) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 3:09

170 – Both open

182 – Reed Toelle (LOU) pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC), 0:47

195 – Terry Trew (JCC) won by forfeit

220 – Phillip Kauffman (JCC) won by forfeit

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) won by forfeit

* Louisville won the dual on tiebreaker criteria after the final score was 36-36.

Lincoln Christian 54, Louisville 6

113 – Dominic Roth (LCHS) won by forfeit

120 – Charlie Wienke (LCHS) won by forfeit

126 – Isaac Wegrzyn (LCHS) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 0:47

132 – Levi McGrew (LCHS) pinned Nik Sorensen (LOU), 1:27

138 – Seth McGrew (LCHS) dec. Cody Lutz (LOU), 7-1

145 – Miguel McGrew (LCHS) dec. Blake Dickey (LOU), 11-7

152 – Jackson Cooley (LCHS) pinned Bryce McLain (LOU), 1:43

160 – Malachi Davis (LCHS) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 3:37

170 – Reed Toelle (LOU) pinned Jonathan Thompson (LCHS), 1:09

182 – Both open

195 – Both open

220 – Anthony Roth (LCHS) won by forfeit

285 – Both open

106 – Emmett Cooley (LCHS) won by forfeit

Norfolk Catholic 51, Louisville 21

120 – Both open

126 – Dominic Liess (NFC) dec. Nick McCaul (LOU), 10-4

132 – Nik Sorensen (LOU) dec. Mason Dusek (NFC), 5-2

138 – Kanyon Talton (NFC) pinned Cody Lutz (LOU), 1:35

145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Daniel Vuchetich (NFC), 0:22

152 – Noah Morland (NFC) won by forfeit

160 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

170 – Reed Toelle (LOU) won by forfeit

182 – Mason Weidner (NFC) won by forfeit

195 – Shaun Clinch (NFC) won by forfeit

220 – Isaac Wilcox (NFC) won by forfeit

285 – Ben Sousek (NFC) won by forfeit

106 – Yair Santiago (NFC) won by forfeit

113 – Carter Fisher (NFC) won by forfeit

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.