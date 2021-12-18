Lions wrestle opponents on consecutive days

Louisville boys gained experience on the wrestling mat this week with events on consecutive days.

The Lions hosted a triangular on Thursday night and competed in the Platteview Invite on Friday. Louisville welcomed Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City and Johnson County Central to the LHS gym for the triangular. The team faced schools from across the state the following day in Platteview’s gym.

H-TR-S/PC 36, Louisville 24

The Titans rallied from an early deficit to stop Louisville in their dual. Garron Bragg, Nick McCaul, Cody Lutz and Blake Dickey posted points for the Lions.

120 – Both open

126 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

132 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) pinned Roman Coats (HTRS), 1:29

145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS), 1:49

152 – Both open

160 – Brandt Leech (HTRS) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 0:33

170 – Andy Maloley (HTRS) pinned Reed Toelle (LOU), 0:52

182 – Clayton Shook (HTRS) won by forfeit

195 – Isaac Bittner (HTRS) pinned Tyson Warner (LOU), 0:42

220 – Aiden Worthey (HTRS) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 2:33

285 – Ty Faulks (HTRS) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

Johnson County Central 36, Louisville 30

The Thunderbirds edged Louisville in a back-and-forth battle. Lutz, Dickey, Reed Toelle, Tyson Warner and Bragg pocketed points for LHS in the dual.

132 – Levi Boardman (JCC) pinned Nick McCaul (LOU), 4:50

138 – Cody Lutz (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Blake Dickey (LOU) won by forfeit

152 – Both open

160 – Brett Bohling (JCC) pinned Quincy Trent (LOU), 0:36

170 – Reed Toelle (LOU) pinned Jose Duarte (JCC), 1:52

182 – Cameron Lowther (JCC) won by forfeit

195 – Tyson Warner (LOU) won by forfeit

220 – Terry Trew (JCC) pinned Will Rose (LOU), 1:13

285 – Christian Harrifeld (JCC) won by forfeit

106 – Both open

113 – Both open

120 – Logan Topp (JCC) won by forfeit

126 – Garron Bragg (LOU) won by forfeit

Platteview Invite

Louisville competed against schools of all sizes at the Platteview Invite. The Lions placed 14th in team standings with 35 points.

Bragg led the Lions with a second-place medal at 126 pounds. He soared into the championship bout with pins in his first three matches. He pinned wrestlers from Falls City, Syracuse and Shelby-Rising City in the opening period of each matchup.

Bragg battled Elkhorn Valley’s Nathan Halsey in the title bout. Halsey (10-5) secured the victory over Bragg (7-4).

Lutz, Rose and Quincy Trent added points for the Lions. Lutz collected a pair of victories at the tournament and Lutz and Rose each posted one pin during the day.

Team Results

Nebraska City 165, Raymond Central 140, Aurora 134, Elkhorn 103, Platteview 92, Syracuse 91, Falls City 76, Elkhorn Valley 70, West Point-Beemer 64, Lincoln North Star 63, High Plains Community 54, Elkhorn North 53, Shelby-Rising City 39, Louisville 35

Louisville Results

126 – Garron Bragg (2nd)

Pinned Ray Feek (FCY) 1:00, pinned Caleb Caudill (SYR) 0:58, pinned Kole Eickmeier (SRC) 1:20, pinned by Nathan Halsey (EKV) 0:36

132 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Grey Jarzynka (EKN) 3:44, pinned by Zack Hartl (EKV) 2:55

138 – Cody Lutz

Dec. Nick Branch (ELK) 7-5, pinned by Reed Patera (PLV) 1:46, pinned Mckay Bryce (RCN) 1:55, pinned by Johnny Radicia (EKN) 2:41

145 – Blake Dickey

Pinned by Grady Belt (SRC) 0:07, pinned by Robert Gilkerson (FCY) 0:46

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Colin Horst (PLV) 1:54, pinned Caleb Sharman (HPC) 2:45, pinned by Tate Wilcox (FCY) 2:44

170 – Reed Toelle

Pinned by Logan Hobbs (NCY) 0:49, pinned by Nathen Kaup (WPB) 2:37

195 – Tyson Warner

Pinned by Mack Owens (AUR) 3:03, dec. by Cole Ovens (EKN) 8-1

220 – Will Rose

Pinned by Mikah Ruiz (NCY) 2:39, pinned Kemper Foster (FCY) 1:40, pinned by Dallas Paxton (LNS) 0:20

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.