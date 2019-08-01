LOUISVILLE – Clint Little is looking forward to helping Louisville students achieve a large amount of success during the upcoming school year.
Louisville’s new activities director is enthusiastic about working with a pride of Lions throughout the 2019-20 calendar. Little will oversee an activities department that includes nine sports programs, instrumental and vocal music, speech, play production and journalism.
“I’m really looking forward to being an AD here and working with all of the coaches and students,” Little said. “When this opportunity presented itself I thought it would be a good fit, because it would get my family closer to southeast Nebraska and it would let me remain in education, which is something that I love doing. I’ve always been interested in working in schools and helping students, so I’m pretty excited about this.”
Little grew up in the southeast Nebraska town of Crab Orchard and attended Lewiston High School. His mother was a first-grade teacher for 38 years, and he immersed himself in a wide variety of activities during his high school career. He participated in football, basketball, golf, track and field, National Honor Society, Quiz Bowl, band, FFA, FCCLA, Future Business Leaders of America, speech and one-act. He also traveled to Tecumseh to play American Legion baseball in the summer.
“All of those activities helped me grow as a person quite a bit,” Little said. “It was fun to be involved in a lot of things. I always encourage students to be part of as many activities as possible, because they can learn so many good things from those experiences.”
Little played baseball at Morningside College and coached the sport for three years at Sioux City East High School in Iowa. He then moved to Overton and spent ten years teaching and coaching at the Kearney-area school. He was also Overton’s activities director for the past five years.
A job opening appeared at Louisville earlier this year after veteran activities director Rob Geise accepted a position as principal at Conestoga High School. Little said he and wife Miranda took a look at Louisville because it would bring their growing family closer to their hometowns. He also received positive feedback about the school and community from fellow activities directors and coaches.
Little said he was grateful for the strong support that has come from Louisville students, coaches, teachers and community members. More than two dozen coaches and students showed up to help Little and his family unpack boxes from a 26-foot-long U-Haul that came from Overton. The boxes were out of the vehicle and inside the house within 30 minutes.
“Louisville knows how to welcome people,” Little said with a smile. “It was such a warm welcome from everyone. I was really impressed with how everyone came to help out that day. It let me know that Louisville was going to be a great place to live and work.”
Little said his goal is to help Louisville students reach their full potential in every aspect of their lives. He said it is vital to continue developing positive character traits such as confidence, maturity and judgment. That will allow teenagers to achieve successful results in personal, academic and extracurricular settings.
“The biggest priority is that we grow everyone first as a person and then as a student,” Little said. “If we do those two things then growing as an athlete will come naturally. It’s important that we develop the whole person first though. Our main job here is to help students become positive members of the community.
“Obviously we want to win a lot of games along the way, but our top priority is people. If we focus on people first then the winning part will take care of itself.”