Local athletes compete in Plattsmouth track meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Varsity and junior varsity athletes from four Cass County schools competed in track and field events Tuesday afternoon in Plattsmouth.

Students from Conestoga, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water took part in the Plattsmouth JV Invite. Younger athletes on junior varsity teams gained experience competing in the meet.

Varsity-level students from many schools in eastern Nebraska also took advantage of an opportunity to race. Many of this season’s earlier meets have either been cancelled or shortened due to poor weather, which made the Plattsmouth meet a valuable practice forum for older athletes.

Meet officials did not keep team scores, but they did have placements in each of the track and field events. Girls and boys from Conestoga participated in the meet, but the Cougars did not have any medalists. Athletes from Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water finished in the top six spots during the day.

Louisville’s Mira Fosmer (2:30.39) won the 800 meters and Sagan Leach (14-11 3/4) claimed the long jump title. Ella Johnson, Leach, Ella Aaberg and Fosmer won the 1,600-meter relay crown in 4:37.29, and Aaberg, Fosmer, Wyleigh Bateman and Megan Gissler finished first in the 3,200 relay in 11:02.88.

The Weeping Water girls posted championships in two events. Lauren Wehrbein (1:06.82) won the 400 meters and Alexis Mogensen (14:07.47) secured the title in the 3,200.

Plattsmouth’s Bryce Neuin pocketed the boys pole vault title with his work. He cleared the bar at 9-6.

Weeping Water’s Sayler Rhodes captured four medals at the meet. He won championships in the high jump (5-8) and triple jump (40-0 1/2), finished fifth in the 100 meters (11.99) and placed sixth in the 200 (24.90).

Conestoga Girls Results

No medalists.

Louisville Girls Results

100 – Mya Stanley 13.81 (3rd)

200 – Mya Stanley 28.95 (3rd)

400 – Nola Nelson 1:09.30 (5th)

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:30.39 (1st), Wyleigh Bateman 2:42.90 (2nd)

100-meter hurdles – Alex Gill 19.42 (5th)

300-meter hurdles – Alex Gill 57.86 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Ella Johnson, Sagan Leach, Ella Aaberg, Mira Fosmer) 4:37.29 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Ella Aaberg, Mira Fosmer, Wyleigh Bateman, Megan Gissler) 11:02.88 (1st)

Long Jump – Sagan Leach 14-11 3/4 (1st), Ella Johnson 14-6 1/2 (2nd)

Plattsmouth Girls Results

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Abbie Dasher, Katherine Engelmeyer, Gracie Konkler, Kaia Shotkoski) 59.74 (2nd)

Pole Vault – Ivy Schmidt 6-6 (4th)

Triple Jump – Kaia Shotkoski 28-5 1/2 (3rd)

Weeping Water Girls Results

100 – Lauren Wehrbein 13.61 (2nd)

200 – Lauren Wehrbein 28.57 (2nd)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:06.82 (1st)

3,200 – Alexis Mogensen 14:07.47 (1st)

High Jump – Kali Miller 4-2 (4th), Katie Mogensen 4-0 (6th)

Triple Jump – Kali Miller 29-2 (2nd)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 97-5 (3rd)

Shot Put – Keatyn Harrah 28-4 1/2 (4th), Brooklyn Rathe 28-2 1/2 (5th)

Conestoga Boys Results

No medalists.

Louisville Boys Results

100 – Cody Hrdy 11.75 (3rd)

200 – Cody Hrdy 24.38 (4th)

High Jump – Cash Biesterfeld 5-4 (6th)

Triple Jump – Cash Biesterfeld 37-2 (2nd)

Plattsmouth Boys Results

3,200 – Andrew Gimble 11:59.26 (4th), Alex Lozzi 11:59.64 (5th)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Joey Bryant, Tim Hughes, Noah Hakius, Matthew Mason) 49.89 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth 10:06.65 (6th)

High Jump – Matthew Mason 5-4 (5th)

Pole Vault – Bryce Neuin 9-6 (1st), Logan Wooten 8-6 (5th)

Discus – Gavin Konkler 94-0 (5th)

Weeping Water Boys Results

100 – Sayler Rhodes 11.99 (5th)

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.90 (6th)

High Jump – Sayler Rhodes 5-8 (1st)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 40-0 1/2 (1st)

Shot Put – Berenger Leonard 35-2 (6th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.