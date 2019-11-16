MURDOCK – Fourteen Cass County athletes have earned postseason awards for their efforts on the volleyball court this fall.
East Central Nebraska Conference volleyball coaches took part in their league selection meeting earlier this week. They chose students for four All-ECNC teams. Athletes were named to first, second, third and honorable mention squads.
Louisville senior Faye Jacobsen and Elmwood-Murdock senior Lauren Justesen were both named to the All-ECNC First Team.
Jacobsen paced Louisville’s offense with 290 kills and a .456 hitting percentage. She delivered 22 aces and a .936 serving percentage, made 12 solo and 20 assisted blocks and collected 309 digs.
Justesen helped Elmwood-Murdock in multiple categories. She finished the year with 235 kills, a .243 hitting percentage, 55 aces, 121 service points, 376 digs, 142 assists and 303 serve receptions.
Elmwood-Murdock sophomore Brenna Schmidt and Louisville senior Cassidy Niemoth were both named to the All-ECNC Second Team.
Schmidt became E-M’s all-time single-season leader in blocks with 98. She made 52 solo and 46 assisted blocks. She added 313 kills, a .334 hitting percentage, 34 aces, 123 service points, 49 digs, 11 assists and 38 serve receptions.
Niemoth led the Lions in both digs (339) and service aces (48) and had a .924 serving percentage. She added 214 kills and five assists for the team.
Weeping Water senior Peyton Barrett was named to the All-ECNC Third Team. She ended her campaign with 213 kills, 44 aces and 276 digs.
Conestoga senior Mattie Haizlip, junior Naomi Simones and sophomore Lindee Watson were honorable mention selections.
Haizlip helped the Cougars with 109 kills, 104 digs, 298 serve receptions, 18 assists, three aces, two solo blocks and 12 assisted blocks. Watson mirrored Haizlip with 109 kills. She also tallied 173 digs, 322 serve receptions, four assists, two solo blocks and a team-best 40 aces.
Simones became Conestoga’s all-time single-season leader in serve receptions with 589. She added 232 digs, 28 aces, ten kills and ten assists.
Elmwood-Murdock seniors Sydney Anderson and Chloe Hosier were both honorable mention selections.
Anderson produced 44 kills, 26 aces, 92 service points, 13 assisted blocks, 167 digs, 12 assists and 206 serve receptions. Hosier generated 538 assists, 55 serve receptions, 144 digs, ten assisted blocks and 15 kills. She had a team-best .942 serving percentage with 30 aces and 136 service points.
Louisville seniors Jade Biesterfeld and Skyler Pollock and sophomore Lea Kalkowski were honorable mention selections.
Biesterfeld helped the Lions with 181 kills, 35 aces, 214 digs, two solo blocks and 13 assisted blocks. Pollock collected 229 digs and generated a .931 serving percentage with 44 aces. Kalkowski pocketed 748 assists, 186 digs, 17 kills, 14 aces and a .946 serving percentage.
Weeping Water junior Reagan Aronson was an honorable mention selection. She finished the season with 127 kills, 26 aces and 198 digs.
2019 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Volleyball Selections
First Team
Kiley Elkins – Malcolm – Sophomore
Faye Jacobsen – Louisville – Senior
Brianna Lemke – Mead – Sophomore
Lauren Justesen – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Carrie Beethe – Johnson County Central – Senior
Ellie Baumert – Malcolm – Sophomore
Grace Baumert – Malcolm – Freshman
Second Team
Jocelyn Lambert – Auburn – Junior
Brooklyn Ideus – Freeman – Senior
Rebecca Halbmaier – Mead – Junior
Brenna Schmidt – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore
Cassidy Niemoth – Louisville – Senior
Jami Gabriel – Palmyra – Junior
Third Team
Natalie Boyer – Freeman – Senior
Peyton Barrett – Weeping Water – Senior
Haley Bedlan – Yutan – Sophomore
Desire Mowery – Auburn – Junior
Abby Miller – Mead – Senior
Danielle Fortik – Malcolm – Sophomore
Honorable Mention Team
Carly Gardner – Auburn – Sophomore
Naomi Simones – Conestoga – Junior
Mattie Haizlip – Conestoga – Senior
Lindee Watson – Conestoga – Sophomore
Sydney Anderson – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Chloe Hosier – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior
Taylor Anderson – Freeman – Junior
Amber Dorn – Freeman – Junior
Ava Berkebile – Johnson County Central – Sophomore
Jade Biesterfeld – Louisville – Senior
Lea Kalkowski – Louisville – Sophomore
Skyler Pollock – Louisville – Senior
Ashlynn Sehi – Malcolm – Junior
Delaney Patocka – Mead – Senior
Madelyn Sweney – Palmyra – Senior
Anna Vandenack – Yutan – Senior
Reagan Aronson – Weeping Water – Junior