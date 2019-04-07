NEBRASKA CITY – Sunny skies provided a chance for Cass County athletes to secure bright results Friday at the Nebraska City Invite.
Track and field teams from Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth journeyed to Nebraska City for events throughout the afternoon and evening. The meet featured a variety of Class B and C squads from the eastern half of the state.
The Conestoga girls placed fourth in team standings with 46 points. Bella Hogue led the Cougars with a championship in the 400 meters and silver medals in both the 100 and 200. She claimed her 400 crown in a season-best time of 59.63 seconds.
CHS teammates Danie Parriott and Morgan McAndrew added points during the day. Parriott medaled in two distance races and McAndrew captured second place in the pole vault.
The Plattsmouth girls secured seventh place with 27 points. The 400-meter relay team of Kennedy Miller, Taylor Jones, Bella Chappell and Jessica Meisinger highlighted the day with a title. The quartet crossed the tape in 53.91 seconds.
Taylor Caba ended the track meet with four medals. Rachel Widick, Lyndsey Caba, Ava LaSure and Payton Haugaard also captured awards for the team.
The Louisville girls were eighth with 26 points. Meagan Mackling, Avery Heard, Maia Johnson, Sophie Korytowski and Faye Jacobsen all won medals for the Lions.
Mackling won the 300-meter hurdles in a contest featuring three of the best hurdlers in the state. She crossed the tape in 47.13 seconds. Platteview’s Teri Zanker (48.06) and Bishop Neumann’s Katie Lilly (49.18) were second and third.
The Plattsmouth boys claimed third place with 76 points. The team won medals in 12 events and captured multiple awards in both the pole vault and discus. Stockton Graham (800), Hunter Smith (pole vault), Randall Aguilar (long jump) and Tucker Anderson (triple jump) all earned second place in their events.
The Louisville boys were ninth with 11 points. Doug Euans won medals in both the 800 and 1,600 and Talon Ball medaled in the 3,200.
The Conestoga boys placed tenth with four points. Dillon Leffler (400) and Devin Wagner (pole vault) were both fifth in their contests.
Girls Team Results
Platteview 144, Bishop Neumann 113, Syracuse 54.5, Conestoga 46, Nebraska City 43.5, Blair 40, Plattsmouth 27, Louisville 26, Falls City 16, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 13
Conestoga Team Results
100 – Bella Hogue 12.75 (2nd)
200 – Bella Hogue 26.45 (2nd)
400 – Bella Hogue 59.63 (1st)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 5:54.78 (3rd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:42.39 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-0 (2nd)
Louisville Team Results
100 – Meagan Mackling 13.42 (6th)
400 – Avery Heard 1:04.14 (4th)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski 6:02.02 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 16.93 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 47.13 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Avery Heard, Sophie Korytowski, Faye Jacobsen, Meagan Mackling) 4:29.02 (6th)
Shot Put – Maia Johnson 33-9 (4th)
Discus – Maia Johnson 99-5 (6th)
Plattsmouth Team Results
800 – Taylor Caba 2:35.00 (5th)
1,600 – Taylor Caba 5:49.70 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Taylor Jones, Bella Chappell, Jessica Meisinger) 53.91 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Taylor Caba, Bella Chappell, Rachel Widick, Lyndsey Caba) 4:26.10 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Rachel Widick, Lyndsey Caba, Taylor Caba, Ava LaSure) 11:10.47 (4th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard 6-6 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Blair 149, Falls City 95, Plattsmouth 76, Bishop Neumann 62, Platteview 58, Nebraska City 28, Syracuse 24, Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne 16, Louisville 11, Conestoga 4
Conestoga Team Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 55.05 (5th)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 9-6 (5th)
Louisville Team Results
800 – Doug Euans 2:07.32 (4th)
1,600 – Doug Euans 4:47.97 (6th)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:19.25 (3rd)
Plattsmouth Team Results
800 – Stockton Graham 2:06.87 (2nd)
1,600 – Stockton Graham 4:43.19 (3rd)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar 17.01 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall 46.38 (6th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Ian Witherell, Tucker Anderson, Connor Pohlmeier, Dylan Hinton) 47.67 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Brock Headley, Hunter Smith) 3:52.63 (5th)
High Jump – Andrew Rathman 5-8 (3rd), Kaleb Smith 5-8 (6th)
Pole Vault – Hunter Smith 12-0 (2nd), Dakota Minshall 11-0 (3rd), Truett Giles 10-6 (4th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar 19-6 3/4 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Tucker Anderson 39-2 1/2 (2nd), Andrew Rathman 38-6 (4th)
Shot Put – Wynstyn Martin-Morrison 43-2 1/2 (5th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas 111-8 1/2 (4th), Wynstyn Martin-Morrison 108-11 (5th), Jim Barnard 106-4 (6th)