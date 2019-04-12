YUTAN – Cass County athletes pocketed plenty of prizes Tuesday with their performances at the Yutan Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in the annual track and field meet. The event featured 11 schools from the eastern half of the state.
The Conestoga girls finished third and the CHS boys placed sixth in team standings. The Louisville girls were fifth and the LHS boys were fourth, and the Elmwood-Murdock girls placed sixth and the E-M boys were fifth. The Weeping Water girls placed tenth and the WWHS boys were ninth on the scoreboard.
Conestoga’s Bella Hogue earned the day’s top billing with a perfect day on the track. She earned championships in four races and won each contest in convincing fashion.
Hogue produced titles in the 100 meters (12.85 seconds), 200 meters (26.41), 400 meters (1:00.04) and 800 meters (2:29.21). Hogue won the 100 race by 0.25 seconds, the 200 event by 1.18 seconds and the 400 by 2.78 seconds. She earned the 800 title by 2.70 seconds over her opponents.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Chloe Hosier claimed the high jump crown with a height of 4 feet, 10 inches. Conestoga’s Morgan McAndrew placed second in the pole vault with a height of 9-0, and Louisville’s 1,600-meter relay team placed second in 4:32.78. Cadance Stenger, Isandra Hagge, Bailey Houchin and Annika Covington ran on the relay squad.
Elmwood-Murdock’s Carter Bornemeier earned a title in the 100 in 11.28 seconds. Conestoga’s Devin Wagner copied the golden feat with a victory in the pole vault. He cleared a height of 11-0.
Louisville claimed championships in two events. Talon Ball crossed the tape first in the 3,200 in 10:27.07, and Brady Knott earned the shot put title with a throw of 42-10 1/2.
Girls Team Results
Malcolm 151, Lincoln Lutheran 123, Conestoga 65, Archbishop Bergan 54, Louisville 43, Elmwood-Murdock 27, East Butler 19, Yutan 17, Palmyra 12, Weeping Water 10, Omaha Concordia 5
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 12.85 (1st)
200 – Bella Hogue 26.41 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 1:00.04 (1st)
800 – Bella Hogue 2:29.21 (1st), Jasmine Rainey 2:41.97 (4th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:06.94 (4th), Jasmine Rainey 6:19.41 (6th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:48.78 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Morgan McAndrew 53.18 (5th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 9-0 (2nd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 52.17 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bre Romero, Katelyn Vogler, Paetyn Florell, Chloe Hosier) 57.58 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Nicole Wenzel, Kylee Synovec, Norina Higuchi, Sela Rikli) 4:53.70 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Norina Higuchi, Sydney Anderson) 11:26.08 (4th)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-10 (1st), Sela Rikli 4-6 (5th)
Discus – Nicole Wenzel 104-0 (5th)
Louisville Results
100 – Isandra Hagge 13.61 (6th)
200 – Faye Jacobsen 28.29 (4th), Avery Heard 28.52 (5th)
400 – Avery Heard 1:03.35 (3rd), Faye Jacobsen 1:05.81 (4th)
800 – Sophie Korytowski 2:39.41 (3rd)
3,200 – Hailey Teller 14:03.25 (6th)
100-meter hurdles – Annika Covington 18.08 (4th), Bailey Houchin 18.36 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger 52.73 (4th), Bailey Houchin 53.96 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Isandra Hagge, Bailey Houchin, Annika Covington) 4:32.78 (2nd)
Discus – Maia Johnson 102-1 (6th)
Weeping Water Results
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Karley Ridge, Brianna Lawson, Reba Wilson, Grace Cave) 56.64 (4th)
High Jump – Kelsi Vogler 4-6 (4th), Karley Ridge 4-4 (6th)
Triple Jump – Reba Wilson 28-7 1/2 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 119, Archbishop Bergan 119, Lincoln Lutheran 117, Louisville 44, Elmwood-Murdock 37, Conestoga 30, East Butler 29, Yutan 25, Weeping Water 7, Palmyra 0, Omaha Concordia 0
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 55.33 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga 9:33.65 (4th)
High Jump – Devin Wagner 5-10 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 11-0 (1st), Jacob Dragon 9-0 (4th)
Long Jump – Devin Wagner 19-7 (5th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.28 (1st)
110-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 16.56 (3rd), Massimo Lojing 16.60 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 44.18 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Massimo Lojing, Drake Spohr, Andy Meyer, Carter Bornemeier) 46.21 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Noah Arent, Carter Bornemeier, Jared Drake, Noah Willey) 4:02.27 (6th)
Triple Jump – Andy Meyer 38-5 1/2 (4th)
Shot Put – Ethan Clements 39-10 1/2 (5th)
Louisville Results
800 – Eric Heard 2:10.62 (4th), Trajan Trent 2:13.28 (5th)
1,600 – Talon Ball 4:50.91 (3rd)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:27.07 (1st), Doug Euans 10:53.92 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Harrison Klein 45.24 (5th), Tyler Mackling 45.69 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Coby Buettner, Tyler Mackling, Sam Ahl, Cordale Moxey) 3:56.71 (5th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey 36-10 (6th)
Shot Put – Brady Knott 42-10 1/2 (1st)
Weeping Water Results
400 – Raphael Kirchmayr 55.95 (6th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Cory Groleau, Ryan Smith, Raphael Kirchmayr) 49.37 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Raphael Kirchmayr, Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch, Avery Heath) 9:56.34 (6th)
Discus – Marcus Cave 125-1 (4th)