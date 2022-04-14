Local athletes face schools on soccer fields

Girls and boys soccer teams battled several schools this week during matches on local fields.

Plattsmouth girls 2, Omaha Gross 1

The Blue Devils won a dramatic game over Omaha Gross on April 11. The teams battled to a scoreless draw during the first half at Omaha Gross. Both sides pocketed one goal in the second half to force an extra 20 minutes of overtime.

The scoreboard remained deadlocked at 1-1 after the two halves of overtime. Plattsmouth celebrated on the field after winning the penalty-kick shootout 5-4.

Plattsmouth 0 1 0 0 1 – 2

Omaha Gross 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

Conestoga boys 1, York 0

Defense reigned April 11 when Conestoga and York squared off in York. The schools kept each other off the scoreboard in the 80 minutes of regulation and 20 minutes of overtime.

Conestoga returned home with the victory after the penalty-kick shootout. The Cougars won the shootout 4-2.

Conestoga 0 0 0 0 1 – 1

York 0 0 0 0 0 – 0

The Platte 3, Omaha Roncalli 2

Boys from both schools battled strong winds during their April 12 match at Platteview. The Platte held off a second-half challenge from the Crimson Pride to leave the field with smiles.

The Platte manufactured eight corner kicks and took advantage of eight Omaha Roncalli fouls. Those chances led to three goals during the afternoon. Dominic Vercellino produced one goal and one assist, Tucker Orwig and Dominic Hobbs each scored once and Jude Wehrbein netted one assist.

Ty Orwig handled goalkeeping duties for The Platte. He kept the team in front with four saves. Jean Belizere and Devin Boro posted goals for Omaha Roncalli in the second half.

Omaha Roncalli 0 2 – 2

The Platte 1 2 – 3

Omaha Gross 1, Conestoga girls 0

Conestoga traveled to Omaha Gross on April 12 for a windy matchup. The teams were able to finish before severe storms moved into the area.

Omaha Gross produced the game’s lone goal in the first half. Lauren Stuhr took an assist from Marissa Monico and knocked the soccer ball into the net.

Omaha Gross goalkeeper Mayse Fritz pitched the shutout. She made four saves against the Cougars.

Conestoga 0 0 – 0

Omaha Gross 1 0 – 1

