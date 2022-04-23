Local athletes produce marks at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Cass County athletes gained chances to generate some of their best times, heights and distances of the season Thursday at the Louisville Invite.

Teenagers from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in track and field events during the afternoon and evening. They were able to compete on one of the best weather days of the season. Events took place under cloudy skies for most of the day. Heavy rain fell on athletes during the girls 1,600-meter race, but schools were able to complete all of the races on the schedule.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls placed third with 85 points and the Louisville girls were fifth with 51 points. The Conestoga girls captured sixth place with 46 points and the Weeping Water girls were seventh with 20 points.

Haven Zimmerman led the CHS girls with a championship in the high jump. She cleared the bar at 5-0 to win the title.

Laney Frahm collected a championship for Elmwood-Murdock in the 300-meter hurdles. She crossed the finish line in a first-place time of 50.09 seconds.

Mira Fosmer won the 800 meters for Louisville in a championship time of 2:27.40. She also ran the first leg of Louisville’s title-winning 1,600-meter relay. Fosmer, Ella Aaberg, Nola Nelson and Sagan Leach won the race in 4:28.47.

The Louisville boys earned second place in team standings with 89 points. The E-M boys finished third with 88 points and the Conestoga boys were sixth with 33 points. The Weeping Water boys placed ninth with 15 points.

Evan Svanda paced Conestoga with a first-place prize in the pole vault. He cleared the bar at 10-0 to win the event.

Cade Hosier and Riley Wilson each won titles for Elmwood-Murdock. Hosier pocketed gold medals in the long jump (18-9 1/4) and triple jump (43-0 1/2). Wilson won the 110-meter hurdles race in 16.24 seconds.

Louisville’s Harrison Klein and Eric Heard claimed individual titles in their races. Heard won the 800 meters in 2:03.51 and Klein produced a pair of championships. He won the 100 meters in 11.16 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles in 42.20.

Heard and Klein ran the first two legs of the first-place 400-meter relay. Sam Luellen and Cody Hrdy joined their senior teammates in a time of 44.59.

Girls Team Results

Syracuse 154, Falls City 86, Elmwood-Murdock 85, Fort Calhoun 65, Louisville 51, Conestoga 46, Weeping Water 20, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 19

Conestoga Results

200 – Emory Trofholz 29.42 (4th)

400 – Elliott Zimmerman 1:06.94 (6th)

800 – Elliott Zimmerman 2:41.70 (6th)

1,600 – Dani Ahrens 6:27.26 (5th)

3,200 – Dani Ahrens 14:02.58 (3rd)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Piper Isham, Haven Zimmerman, Emory Trofholz, Elizabeth Harvey) 54.56 (4th)

1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Elliott Zimmerman, Averie Andersen, Morgan Hensch, Addi Andersen) 4:55.13 (5th)

Discus – Sophia Ackerman 99-4 (3rd)

High Jump – Haven Zimmerman 5-0 (1st)

Pole Vault – Elizabeth Harvey 8-0 (2nd), Gabby Lewis 6-6 (5th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

200 – Bri Ross 30.49 (5th)

400 – Laney Frahm 1:05.81 (4th), Bri Ross 1:06.72 (5th)

800 – Bailey Frahm 2:40.95 (4th)

1,600 – Bailey Frahm 6:21.42 (4th)

100-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 16.89 (2nd), Sela Rikli 17.67 (4th)

300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm 50.09 (1st), Sela Rikli 53.12 (5th)

400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler) 54.48 (3rd)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott, Laney Frahm) 4:30.14 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Charley Hanes, Bailey Frahm) 11:08.27 (2nd)

Discus – Lexi Bacon 87-4 (6th)

High Jump – Bailey Frahm 4-10 (3rd), Maycee Platt 4-8 (4th), Sela Rikli 4-8 (6th)

Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer 14-9 1/4 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler 31-4 (4th), Tatum Backemeyer 30-8 3/4 (6th)

Louisville Results

200 – Sagan Leach 30.53 (6th)

800 – Mira Fosmer 2:27.40 (1st)

1,600 – Megan Gissler 6:05.19 (2nd)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Sagan Leach, Mira Fosmer, Mya Stanley, Ella Aaberg) 54.20 (2nd)

1,600 meter relay – Louisville (Mira Fosmer, Ella Aaberg, Nola Nelson, Sagan Leach) 4:28.47 (1st)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Megan Gissler, Wyleigh Bateman, Charlee Peacock, Laura Swanson) 11:27.33 (3rd)

Discus – Allison Smith 87-5 (5th)

Long Jump – Sagan Leach 13-9 1/4 (5th)

Shot Put – Brooke Smith 33-5 (4th)

Weeping Water Results

100 – Lauren Wehrbein 13.67 (6th)

200 – Lauren Wehrbein 29.06 (3rd)

400 – Lauren Wehrbein 1:04.23 (3rd)

1,600 – Alexis Mogensen 6:31.63 (6th)

1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Brinkley McAdams, Natania French, Kiera Brack, Sam Hammons) 5:05.91 (6th)

3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Sam Hammons, Ciera Dieter, Dakota Reiman, Alexis Mogensen) 12:29.15 (6th)

Discus – Keatyn Harrah 97-8 (4th)

Boys Team Results

Syracuse 115.50, Louisville 89, Elmwood-Murdock 88, Fort Calhoun 70, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 60.5, Conestoga 33, Falls City 32, David City 20, Weeping Water 15

Conestoga Results

100 – Casen Crook 11.71 (4th)

400-meter relay – Conestoga (Carter Plowman, Casen Crook, Zach Smith, Evan Svanda) 48.47 (5th)

Discus – Carter Plowman 118-6 (2nd)

High Jump – Levi Lindsey 5-8 (2nd)

Pole Vault – Evan Svanda 10-0 (1st)

Triple Jump – Mickey Turner-Hickey 37-11 (6th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

100 – Cade Hosier 11.34 (2nd)

200 – Cade Hosier 24.54 (2nd)

400 – Riley Wilson 53.01 (3rd)

800 – Collin Rice 2:17.37 (5th)

110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 16.24 (1st), Reid Fletcher 18.50 (4th)

300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson 42.39 (2nd), Reid Fletcher 46.77 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Reid Fletcher, Collin Rice, Tucker Oehlerking, Henry Coleman) 3:56.83 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Henry Coleman, Rylan Kastens, Tyson Mans, Kayden Bacon) 10:18.79 (4th)

High Jump – Reid Fletcher 5-6 (tied 3rd), Riley Wilson 5-6 (tied 3rd)

Long Jump – Cade Hosier 18-9 1/4 (1st), Collin Rice 18-3 1/4 (4th)

Triple Jump – Cade Hosier 43-0 1/2 (1st)

Louisville Results

100 – Harrison Klein 11.16 (1st), Cody Hrdy 11.66 (3rd)

200 – Reed Toelle 25.43 (6th)

400 – Eric Heard 52.34 (2nd)

800 – Eric Heard 2:03.51 (1st)

1,600 – Jaxson Barnes 5:01.41 (2nd), Ty Euans 5:13.41 (4th)

3,200 – Ty Euans 1:03.56 (3rd), Caleb Thieman 11:47.68 (6th)

300-meter hurdles – Harrison Klein 42.20 (1st)

400-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Harrison Klein, Sam Luellen, Cody Hrdy) 44.59 (1st)

1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Harrison Klein, Cody Hrdy, Wade Powles) 3:43.58 (2nd)

3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Waylan Haworth, Connor Linke, Shawn Kavanaugh, Evan Pierce) 10:42.47 (5th)

Long Jump – Cody Hrdy 18-1 (5th)

Shot Put – Tommy Krejci 39-11 1/2 (6th)

Triple Jump – Cash Biesterfeld 37-11 1/4 (5th)

Weeping Water Results

200 – Sayler Rhodes 24.97 (4th)

1,600 – Caelen Wipf 5:29.12 (6th)

High Jump – Sayler Rhodes 5-6 (3rd)

Triple Jump – Sayler Rhodes 39-2 3/4 (3rd)

