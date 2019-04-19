LOUISVILLE – Cass County athletes hauled in a treasure trove of medals Thursday with their efforts at the Louisville Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water competed against four other schools at the track and field meet. Syracuse, Fort Calhoun, Falls City and Omaha Brownell-Talbot joined local athletes for events during the afternoon and evening.
The Louisville girls claimed the team championship with 108 points. The Lions scored points in 13 events and collected four titles.
Maia Johnson (discus) and Sophie Korytowski (800) each won individual crowns, and members of the Louisville 400 and 1,600 relays finished first in their races. Isandra Hagge, Meagan Mackling, Avery Heard and Faye Jacobsen formed quartets in both relays.
The Conestoga girls captured third place with 81 points. Bella Hogue continued her record-shattering season with four gold medals. She won the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and 300-meter hurdles. She ran the fastest time in school history in the 300-meter hurdles (48.29). It was the first time she had competed in the event in her career.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls finished sixth with 55 points. The 3,200 relay team of Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Alyssa Robertson and Sydney Anderson highlighted the school’s day. The four Knights claimed a championship in the race.
The Weeping Water girls captured seventh place with 30 points. Grace Cave helped the Indians with a title in the long jump.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys placed second in team standings with 91 points. The Knights medaled in 14 events and collected three championships.
Carter Bornemeier claimed a title in the long jump and Massimo Lojing captured the high jump championship. Andy Meyer crossed the finish line first in the 300-meter hurdles.
The Louisville boys finished in third place with 80 points. Doug Euans (1,600) and Jaxson Barnes (3,200) both earned championships in distance races. Louisville’s 3,200 relay team of Eric Heard, Garron Bragg, Euans and Brady Geise added a gold medal for the Lions.
The Conestoga boys posted a sixth-place total of 60 points. Devin Wagner led the squad with a first-place performance in the pole vault.
The Weeping Water boys placed eighth with 23 points. Marcus Cave gave the squad a boost with a championship in the discus.
Girls Team Results
Louisville 108, Syracuse 88, Conestoga 81, Fort Calhoun 77, Falls City 65, Elmwood-Murdock 55, Weeping Water 30, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 22
Conestoga Results
100 – Bella Hogue 13.16 (1st)
200 – Bella Hogue 27.53 (1st)
400 – Bella Hogue 59.96 (1st)
800 – Danie Parriott 2:40.62 (2nd), Jasmine Rainey 2:43.44 (3rd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott 6:01.88 (3rd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott 12:55.14 (3rd)
100-meter hurdles – Morgan McAndrew 18.62 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Bella Hogue 48.29 (1st, school record)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Conestoga (Ali Uhe, Reagan McPeek, Jaelinn Victor, Abby Woodard) 1:07.33 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Jasmine Rainey, Morgan McAndrew, Bridget Wagner, Danie Parriott) 4:56.40 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Addi Anderson, Jasmine Rainey, Bridget Wagner, Jaelinn Victor) 13:23.22 (6th)
Pole Vault – Morgan McAndrew 8-6 (1st)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
800 – Bailey Frahm 2:49.46 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 51.24 (2nd), Sela Rikli 53.02 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bre Romero, Katelyn Vogler, Paetyn Florell, Chloe Hosier) 58.35 (5th)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Elmwood-Murdock (Paetyn Florell, Faith Offner, Lexi Bacon, Abby Petersen) 1:05.93 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Kylee Synovec, Bailey Frahm, Alyssa Robertson, Sydney Anderson) 11:10.33 (1st)
High Jump – Chloe Hosier 4-6 (3rd), Sela Rikli 4-2 (6th)
Long Jump – Chloe Hosier 14-1 1/2 (3rd), Sydney Anderson 13-7 3/4 (5th)
Shot Put – Katelyn Vogler 30-9 (5th)
Discus – Nicole Wenzel 94-11 (3rd), Abby Petersen 92-6 (4th)
Louisville Results
100 – Isandra Hagge 13.62 (2nd), Meagan Mackling 13.75 (3rd), Cadance Stenger 13.94 (4th)
200 – Faye Jacobsen 28.13 (2nd), Meagan Mackling 28.39 (4th), Avery Heard 29.62 (5th)
400 – Avery Heard 1:04.81 (3rd), Faye Jacobsen 1:05.79 (4th), Isandra Hagge 1:08.41 (5th)
800 – Sophie Korytowski 2:39.05 (1st)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski 6:04.08 (4th)
100-meter hurdles – Bailey Houchin 18.08 (2nd), Annika Covington 18.98 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger 52.09 (3rd), Bailey Houchin 53.35 (5th), Annika Covington 53.44 (6th)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Isandra Hagge, Meagan Mackling, Avery Heard, Faye Jacobsen) 53.53 (1st)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Louisville (Brooke Smith, Lauren Votta, Allison Smith, Maia Johnson) 1:05.74 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Faye Jacobsen, Isandra Hagge, Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling) 4:36.46 (1st)
Long Jump – Olivia Zahn 13-1 (6th)
Triple Jump – Olivia Zahn 27-8 (6th)
Discus – Maia Johnson 103-0 (1st)
Weeping Water Results
100 – Grace Cave 14.25 (6th)
3,200 – Ciera Dieter 15:46.85 (5th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Brianna Lawson, Karley Ridge, Reba Wilson, Grace Cave) 55.69 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Natania French, Zoe Houston, Lauren Wehrbein, Kelsi Vogler) 4:56.40 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Ciera Dieter, Kiera Brack, Natania French, Brianna Lawson) 13:03.74 (5th)
High Jump – Kelsi Vogler 4-6 (4th)
Long Jump – Grace Cave 14-5 1/4 (1st)
Triple Jump – Reba Wilson 28-7 1/2 (5th)
Boys Team Results
Fort Calhoun 98, Elmwood-Murdock 91, Louisville 80, Falls City 77, Syracuse 61, Conestoga 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 34, Weeping Water 23
Conestoga Results
400 – Dillon Leffler 54.97 (5th)
800 – Dillon Leffler 2:12.25 (4th)
1,600 – Jaydon Fisher 5:11.53 (2nd)
3,200 – Dawson Hardesty 11:57.21 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Jacob Dragon, Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty, Taven Poston) 4:08.22 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Conestoga (Jaydon Fisher, Jacob Dragon, Taven Poston, Dawson Hardesty) 9:38.86 (3rd)
High Jump – Devin Wagner 5-8 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Devin Wagner 10-0 (1st), Jacob Dragon 9-6 (2nd)
Long Jump – Devin Wagner 19-9 (2nd), Taven Poston 18-8 (5th)
Triple Jump – Devin Wagner 36-7 1/2 (5th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.38 (2nd), Drake Spohr 12.25 (5th)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 23.33 (2nd)
1,600 – Tommy Eggert 5:44.45 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 16.83 (2nd), Hayden Ernst 20.00 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 42.28 (1st), Massimo Lojing 46.69 (5th), Noah Arent 46.71 (6th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Noah Arent, Andy Meyer, Carter Bornemeier) 46.94 (2nd)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Elmwood-Murdock (Ethan Clements, Cody Kopf, Justin Wolfe, Cody Bornemeier) 58.76 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Drake Spohr, Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Andy Meyer) 3:57.22 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Austin Hawks, Jared Drake, Zane Rikli, Noah Willey) 10:16.70 (6th)
High Jump – Massimo Lojing 5-10 (1st)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 21-3 (1st)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 41-8 (2nd)
Shot Put – Ethan Clements 38-7 1/2 (6th)
Discus – Drake Spohr 114-2 (4th), Ethan Clements 112-7 (5th)
Louisville Results
100 – Harrison Klein 12.31 (6th)
800 – Brady Geise 2:10.12 (2nd), Eric Heard 2:11.94 (3rd)
1,600 – Doug Euans 4:57.89 (1st), Jaxson Barnes 5:24.57 (3rd)
3,200 – Jaxson Barnes 11:36.30 (1st), Scott Blumer 11:43.50 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Harrison Klein 46.59 (4th)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Sam Ahl, Tyler Mackling, Clayton Buck, Reed Toelle) 51.84 (6th)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Louisville (Caleb Hrabik, Brady Knott, Julian Covington, Will Rose) 54.95 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Sam Ahl, Tyler Mackling, Harrison Klein) 3:58.87 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Eric Heard, Garron Bragg, Doug Euans, Brady Geise) 8:58.76 (1st)
Long Jump – Harrison Klein 18-8 1/2 (4th)
Shot Put – Brady Knott 42-9 (1st)
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lucas Patton 5:42.44 (5th)
110-meter hurdles – Cory Groleau 19.62 (5th)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Cory Groleau, Ryan Smith, Raphael Kirchmayr) 49.48 (5th)
400-meter relay weightlifters – Weeping Water (Marcus Cave, Trenton Baier, Slater Mozena, Dawson Garner) 54.28 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Cory Groleau, Jason Burch, Raphael Kirchmayr) 4:08.22 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Kole Brack, Noah Patton, Avery Heath) 10:10.31 (5th)
Shot Put – Marcus Cave 39-9 (4th)
Discus – Marcus Cave 126-5 (1st)