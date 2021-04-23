Local athletes win medals at Louisville track meet

LOUISVILLE – Cass County athletes cruised down winning lanes Thursday with championship performances at the Louisville Invite.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in an eight-team track and field meet at Louisville’s campus. Overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s gave runners a chance to post some of their best marks of the season.

The Louisville boys produced one of the top Cass County highlights with a team championship. The Lions reeled in 121 points to outdistance Syracuse by 39 points on the leaderboard. LHS scored points in 14 events and won five titles in either individual or relay races.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls also brought home a team plaque with a second-place showing. Syracuse won the team title with 148 points and Elmwood-Murdock pocketed silver medals with 88 points. The Knights outdueled Falls City by 16 points for the trophy. E-M posted points in 13 events during the day.

Conestoga’s Danie Parriott also made headlines by winning the 3,200 meters in 11:53.00. She ran the fastest time in school history in the race. Current University of Nebraska-Lincoln runner Bella Hogue set the previous school-best mark of 11:59.57 in 2017.