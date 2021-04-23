Local athletes win medals at Louisville track meet

LOUISVILLE – Cass County athletes cruised down winning lanes Thursday with championship performances at the Louisville Invite.
Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water took part in an eight-team track and field meet at Louisville’s campus. Overcast skies and temperatures in the upper 50s gave runners a chance to post some of their best marks of the season.
The Louisville boys produced one of the top Cass County highlights with a team championship. The Lions reeled in 121 points to outdistance Syracuse by 39 points on the leaderboard. LHS scored points in 14 events and won five titles in either individual or relay races.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls also brought home a team plaque with a second-place showing. Syracuse won the team title with 148 points and Elmwood-Murdock pocketed silver medals with 88 points. The Knights outdueled Falls City by 16 points for the trophy. E-M posted points in 13 events during the day.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott also made headlines by winning the 3,200 meters in 11:53.00. She ran the fastest time in school history in the race. Current University of Nebraska-Lincoln runner Bella Hogue set the previous school-best mark of 11:59.57 in 2017.
One of the closest finishes of the day happened in the girls 3,200-meter relay. The Elmwood-Murdock quartet of Bailey Frahm, Maycee Platt, Sara Kicak and Ella Zierott placed second in 11:18.71 and Falls City took home third place in 11:18.82. Zierott used a strong kick in the final 50 meters to cross the tape ahead of the Tigers.
Louisville’s Talon Ball also claimed a championship in the 800 meters in a tight race with Omaha Brownell-Talbot’s Chris Schinzel. Ball finished in 2:05.42 and Schinzel was second in 2:05.73.
Lauren Votta, Ball, Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Cordale Moxey and Quincy Trent won championships for Louisville, and Parriott and Ethan Williams collected titles for Conestoga. Cade Hosier and Sela Rikli each brought home first-place awards for Elmwood-Murdock.
Girls Team Results
Syracuse 148, Elmwood-Murdock 88, Falls City 72, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 69, Conestoga 50, Louisville 40, Fort Calhoun 36, Weeping Water 23
Conestoga Results
100 – Haven Zimmerman, 14.48 (6th)
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:34.11 (2nd)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:41.56 (1st), Dani Ahrens, 6:29.36 (5th)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 11:53.00 (1st, school record)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Naomi Simones, Sophia Ackerman, Haven Zimmerman, McKenna Crook), 1:00.83 (6th)
400-meter field athletes relay – Conestoga (Evelyn Murdoch, Makenzie Jones, Amelia Gocke, Ella Lewis), 1:08.54 (5th)
Pole Vault – Naomi Simones, 6-6 (4th), Ella Lewis, 5-0 (5th)
Triple Jump – McKenna Crook, 30-0 3/4 (5th)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-8 (2nd)
Long Jump – McKenna Crook, 14-3 1/4 (5th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Jordan Vogler, 14.13 (4th)
200 – Tatum Backemeyer, 30.23 (4th)
400 – Laney Frahm, 1:05.27 (3rd), Bri Ross, 1:07.23 (4th)
800 – Bailey Frahm, 2:40.48 (4th)
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 17.49 (1st), Laney Frahm, 17.50 (2nd), Jordan Vogler, 18.44 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 50.56 (4th), Sela Rikli, 53.43 (6th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Jordan Vogler, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott), 55.27 (3rd)
400-meter field athletes relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Madie Justesen, Abby Petersen, Haylee Josoff, Lexi Bacon), 1:02.87 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Ella Zierott), 4:35.82 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Maycee Platt, Sara Kicak, Ella Zierott), 11:18.71 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Jordan Vogler, 30-9 3/4 (3rd)
Shot Put – Abby Petersen, 33-11 (2nd)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (4th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 14-1 1/4 (6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Sagan Leach, 14.08 (3rd)
200 – Sagan Leach, 30.59 (6th)
400 – Charlee Peacock, 1:10.88 (6th)
800 – Charlee Peacock, 2:46.74 (5th)
3,200 – Sophie Korytowski, 12:56.14 (3rd), Hailey Teller, 14:33.90 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 50.96 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Sagan Leach, Megan Gissler, Sophie Korytowski), 4:40.57 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Lauren Votta, Allison Smith, Hailey Teller, Brooke Smith), 13:32.39 (6th)
400-meter field athletes relay – Louisville (Lauren Votta, Brooke Smith, Allison Smith, Abby Luellen), 1:05.92 (3rd)
Discus – Lauren Votta, 98-9 (1st)
Shot Put – Lauren Votta, 31-1 (6th)
Long Jump – Sagan Leach, 14-7 (tied 3rd)
Weeping Water Results
1,600 – Lexi Mogensen, 6:12.60 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jillian Rathe, Ella Cave, Lexi Mogensen, Sam Hammons), 4:56.82 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water (Ella Cave, Ciera Dieter, Dakota Reiman, Lexi Mogensen), 12:16.35 (4th)
400-meter field athletes relay – Weeping Water (Lauren Harms, Josie Cave, Abby Meeske, Keatyn Harrah), 1:08.20 (4th)
Discus – Keatyn Harrah, 94-2 (2nd), Lauren Harms, 91-9 (3rd)
Boys Team Results
Louisville 121, Syracuse 82, Falls City 79, Fort Calhoun 63, Elmwood-Murdock 60, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 57, Conestoga 35, Weeping Water 23
Conestoga Results
100 – Evan Svanda, 12.24 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Ty Fox, 17.23 (2nd)
300-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 43.92 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Evan Svanda, Ethan Williams, Ty Fox), 3:55.49 (5th)
Pole Vault – Ethan Williams, 10-0 (1st), Evan Svanda, 9-6 (2nd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.58 (1st)
200 – Cade Hosier, 24.00 (2nd)
400 – Collin Rice, 56.31 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 18.38 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 45.85 (5th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Max Wynegar, Jaxson Spellmann, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 49.70 (5th)
400-meter field athletes relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jaxson Spellman, Tyson Mans, Cody Kopf), 51.06 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice), 3:52.95 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Henry Coleman, Braden Mommens, Reid Fletcher), 9:46.29 (4th)
High Jump – Riley Wilson, 5-4 (tied 3rd)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 19-6 1/2 (2nd), Collin Rice, 17-5 3/4 (6th)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 42-8 (1st)
Louisville Results
100 – Quincy Trent, 11.95 (4th), Sam Ahl, 12.12 (5th)
200 – Quincy Trent, 24.90 (3rd)
400 – Talon Ball, 52.56 (1st), Eric Heard, 54.84 (2nd)
800 – Talon Ball, 2:05.42 (1st), Eric Heard, 2:07.93 (3rd)
1,600 – Jaxson Barnes, 5:04.22 (2nd), Tyler Euans, 5:18.59 (4th)
3,200 – Tyler Euans, 10:55.40 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Talon Ball, Quincy Trent, Cordale Moxey, Sam Ahl), 45.97 (1st)
400-meter field athletes relay – Louisville (Reed Toelle, Tyson Warner, Caleb Hrabik, Tommy Krejci), 53.90 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Sam Ahl, Eric Heard, Cordale Moxey, Talon Ball), 3:38.48 (1st)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Cody Hiatt, Gavin Pierce, Max Downs, Cash Biesterfeld), 10:24.37 (6th)
Long Jump – Sam Ahl, 20-5 1/4 (1st), Sam Luellen, 18-9 (4th)
Discus – Caleb Hrabik, 113-0 (3rd)
Pole Vault – Zach Hillabrand, 8-0 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 41-1 1/2 (2nd)
Shot Put – Caleb Hrabik, 40-8 1/2 (5th)
Weeping Water Results
200 – Saylor Rhodes, 25.40 (5th)
400-meter field athletes relay – Weeping Water (Noah Hammons, Berenger Leonard, Lukas Dayton, Weston Reiman), 56.29 (6th)
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 17.50 (4th)
High Jump – Zack Smith, 5-6 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Zack Smith, 38-3 (5th), Levi Neumeister, 37-9 (6th)
Shot Put – Weston Reiman, 44-9 (3rd)