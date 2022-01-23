Local athletes wrestle in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Girls from across eastern Nebraska traveled to Louisville’s gym on Friday for the Louisville Invite.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes joined students from 13 other schools for action during the afternoon and evening. Louisville earned fourth place in team standings with 60 points. Weeping Water placed fifth with 53 points and Conestoga captured ninth place with 38 points.

Many of the weight brackets followed a traditional double-elimination format. Weights that had five or fewer wrestlers followed a round-robin format.

Morgan Hensch and Emory Trofholz earned medals for Conestoga. Hensch (24-9) pocketed second place at 132 pounds and Trofholz (20-5) captured third at 126 pounds. Trofholz rallied from a first-round setback with four straight pins in the consolation bracket.

Payton Thiele (100 pounds), Catalina Jones (145), Breanna Smart (145) and Daysha Jones (152) won medals for Louisville.

Catalina Jones highlighted the team’s day with a championship at 145 pounds. Jones (20-3) pinned her three opponents in 0:14, 1:23 and 3:19. Thiele earned second place, Daysha Jones collected third place and Smart secured fourth place.

Raelyn Wilson (107) and Libby Sutton (138) earned trips to the medal podium for Weeping Water. Wilson (33-4) dominated her weight class with a first-place showing. She pinned opponents from Omaha Burke, Omaha Marian and Palmyra in 0:14, 1:03 and 3:24.

Sutton (33-5) captured a second-place medal for the Indians. She finished the day with three pins and one victory by medical forfeit.

Team Results

Omaha Marian 131, Omaha North 102, Johnson County Central 64, Louisville 60, Weeping Water 53, Omaha Westside 51, Battle Creek 42, Platteview 41, Conestoga 38, Palmyra 37, Omaha Burke 32, Crete 29, Harvard 19, Omaha Bryan 19, Waverly 14, Malcolm 13

Conestoga Results

126 – Emory Trofholz (3rd)

Pinned by Naveah Kern-Calloway (OMN) 3:07, pinned Alexis Hoffmann (BTC) 2:25, pinned Rahlonda Britt (OBR) 1:58, pinned Sophia Scott (OBR) 1:00, pinned Gabrielle Johnston (OMR) 4:16

132 – Morgan Hensch (2nd)

Pinned Maria Narvaez (OBR) 2:36, won by medical forfeit over Phoenix Jensen (PLV), pinned by Ann Marie Meiman (OMN) 3:33

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (2nd)

Pinned Aja Smith (OMR) 0:41, dec. Joshyonna Coppage-Dortch (OMN) 8-1, pinned by Jocelyn Prado (JCC) 3:08

145 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Emily Javier-Lopez (OMR) 0:14, pinned Peyton Krumland (WAV) 1:23, pinned Hathia Joseph (OMR) 3:19

145 – Breanna Smart (4th)

Dec. by Hathia Joseph (OMR) 5-4, pinned Peyton Krumland (WAV) 3:52, pinned by Ashaya Steele (CRT) 3:00

152 – Daysha Jones (3rd)

Pinned Priyanka Malhotra (PLY) 1:08, pinned Anne Krupka (OMR) 1:59, pinned Mellissa Smith (OMN) 1:10, pinned by La’Nie Green (OMN) 2:35, pinned by Persephone Prochaska (OMR) 1:39

165 – Alyssa Thieman

Pinned Bridget Murdoch (WW) 1:24, pinned by Audrey Arthur (OMR) 1:51, pinned by Kyra Hypes (BTC) 0:33

Weeping Water Results

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned BreAnn Mitchell (OBR) 0:14, pinned Macaire Harr (OMR) 1:03, pinned Bettie Chambers (PLY) 3:24

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Chelsey Robinson (OMN) 3:48, dec. Hailey Loneman (OMR) 8-2, pinned by Jada Williams (OMR) 3:38

138 – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Reese Pestel (OMR) 0:30, pinned Alicia Lopez Alvis (CRT) 4:25, pinned Ariana Rodriguez (WAV) 2:13, won by medical forfeit over Le Nelson (CRT), medical forfeit to Rita Ceballos (JCC)

145 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Peyton Krumland (WAV) 1:59, pinned Emily Javier-Lopez (OMR) 3:33, dec. by Ashaya Steele (CRT) 6-4

165 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by Alyssa Thieman (LOU) 1:24, pinned Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 2:26, pinned by Dayanna Wells (OMR) 0:51

