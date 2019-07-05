FALLS CITY – Baseball players from three Cass County American Legion programs have earned league honors for their work this season.
Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference officials released lists of All-Conference selections during the recent league tournament. Teenagers from Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth were included on the lists.
Each SENBC program could nominate two players for All-Conference awards and two players for honorable mention accolades. Recognition took place at both the Junior Legion and Senior Legion levels.
All-SENBC Senior Legion Selections
Auburn: Kyson Warner, Ryne Flynn, Zach Dickerson (HM), Caleb Fossenbarger (HM)
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Carter Bornemeier, Lane Fox, Noah Willey (HM), Brady Blair (HM)
Falls City: Ransom Campbell, Kade Bredemeier, Carson Bredemeier (HM), Steven Acton (HM)
Lincoln Christian: Matt Heider, Blake Barnes, Ethan Kidder (HM), Nathan Lanka (HM)
Louisville/Weeping Water: Jaren Powell, Davis Carlson, Treyton Savage (HM), Brayden Powell (HM)
Nebraska City: Tyler Levy, Trent Fahey, Jordan Williams (HM), Eli Southard (HM)
Plattsmouth: Connor Pohlmeier, Adam Eggert, Aaronn Aho (HM), Logan Blotzer (HM)
Springfield: Jordan Mathewson, Grant Thomas, Caden Johnson (HM), Jake Richards (HM)
Syracuse: Wil McCoy, Grant Carlson, Andrew Thompson (HM), Brandon Cavanaugh (HM)
Tecumseh: Kole Kleespies, Eli Waring, Kolt Davis (HM), Kade Davis (HM)
All-SENBC Junior Legion Selections
Auburn: Tye Ommert, Kael Clark, Stetson Neiman (HM), Aiden Worthey (HM)
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Owen Snipes, Kobe Gansemer, Jakob Boucher (HM), Cameron Spiegel (HM)
Falls City: Jon Craig, Jaxyn Strauss, Steven Riggs (HM), Silas Amanuallah (HM)
Lincoln Christian: Teddy Ball, Jackson Emanuel, Trenton Lanka (HM), Hank Ball (HM)
Louisville/Weeping Water: Avery Heath, Josh Nolte, Tyler Mackling (HM), Harrison Klein (HM)
Nebraska City: Brayden Betts, Quintin Holman, Adam Dia (HM), Cameron Elshire (HM)
Plattsmouth: William Robert, Sam Campin, Clyde Hinton (HM), Evan Miller (HM)
Springfield: Nick DeMonte, Riley Leng, Cody Metzger (HM), Sully Stane (HM)
Syracuse: Braden LaFollette, Grant Stubbendeck, Dalton Leefers (HM), Sawyer Brammier (HM)
Tecumseh: Andrew Richardson, Ethan Dierberger, Trey Holthus (HM), Jason Kettelhake (HM)