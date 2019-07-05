{{featured_button_text}}
Cass County baseball programs

FALLS CITY – Baseball players from three Cass County American Legion programs have earned league honors for their work this season.

Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference officials released lists of All-Conference selections during the recent league tournament. Teenagers from Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth were included on the lists.

Each SENBC program could nominate two players for All-Conference awards and two players for honorable mention accolades. Recognition took place at both the Junior Legion and Senior Legion levels.

All-SENBC Senior Legion Selections

Auburn: Kyson Warner, Ryne Flynn, Zach Dickerson (HM), Caleb Fossenbarger (HM)

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Carter Bornemeier, Lane Fox, Noah Willey (HM), Brady Blair (HM)

Falls City: Ransom Campbell, Kade Bredemeier, Carson Bredemeier (HM), Steven Acton (HM)

Lincoln Christian: Matt Heider, Blake Barnes, Ethan Kidder (HM), Nathan Lanka (HM)

Louisville/Weeping Water: Jaren Powell, Davis Carlson, Treyton Savage (HM), Brayden Powell (HM)

Nebraska City: Tyler Levy, Trent Fahey, Jordan Williams (HM), Eli Southard (HM)

Plattsmouth: Connor Pohlmeier, Adam Eggert, Aaronn Aho (HM), Logan Blotzer (HM)

Springfield: Jordan Mathewson, Grant Thomas, Caden Johnson (HM), Jake Richards (HM)

Syracuse: Wil McCoy, Grant Carlson, Andrew Thompson (HM), Brandon Cavanaugh (HM)

Tecumseh: Kole Kleespies, Eli Waring, Kolt Davis (HM), Kade Davis (HM)

All-SENBC Junior Legion Selections

Auburn: Tye Ommert, Kael Clark, Stetson Neiman (HM), Aiden Worthey (HM)

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka: Owen Snipes, Kobe Gansemer, Jakob Boucher (HM), Cameron Spiegel (HM)

Falls City: Jon Craig, Jaxyn Strauss, Steven Riggs (HM), Silas Amanuallah (HM)

Lincoln Christian: Teddy Ball, Jackson Emanuel, Trenton Lanka (HM), Hank Ball (HM)

Louisville/Weeping Water: Avery Heath, Josh Nolte, Tyler Mackling (HM), Harrison Klein (HM)

Nebraska City: Brayden Betts, Quintin Holman, Adam Dia (HM), Cameron Elshire (HM)

Plattsmouth: William Robert, Sam Campin, Clyde Hinton (HM), Evan Miller (HM)

Springfield: Nick DeMonte, Riley Leng, Cody Metzger (HM), Sully Stane (HM)

Syracuse: Braden LaFollette, Grant Stubbendeck, Dalton Leefers (HM), Sawyer Brammier (HM)

Tecumseh: Andrew Richardson, Ethan Dierberger, Trey Holthus (HM), Jason Kettelhake (HM)

