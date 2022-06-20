Local baseball teams to play in league tournaments

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County baseball players will take part in a pair of league tournaments this week on multiple diamonds.

Junior and Senior Legion athletes on Plattsmouth, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water teams will compete in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The Junior Legion tournament will run June 21, 23 and 25 and Senior Legion games will be held June 22, 24 and 26.

Plattsmouth and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will open the Senior Legion tournament against each other at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Nehawka. Louisville/Weeping Water will face Lincoln Christian in the evening’s second game at 8 p.m.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will begin the Junior Legion tournament against Lincoln Christian at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. Plattsmouth and Louisville/Weeping Water will play each other in the second game at 8 p.m.

Placement games in the Junior Legion tournament will be held Saturday at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. Placement games in the Senior Legion tournament will happen Sunday at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth.

SENBC Senior Legion Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, June 22

Game 1: #2 Plattsmouth vs. #5 Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka @ Nehawka Ball Diamond – 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: #1 Lincoln Christian vs. #7 Louisville/Weeping Water @ Nehawka – 8 p.m.

Game 3: #4 Syracuse vs. #6 Auburn @ Auburn – 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: #3 Tecumseh vs. Winner Game 3 @ Auburn – 8 p.m.

Friday, June 24

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 in Northern Division consolation game @ Nehawka – 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 in Northern Division consolation game @ Nehawka – 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

Fifth place: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 3 @ Plattsmouth – 1 p.m.

Third place: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 6 @ Plattsmouth – 3:30 p.m.

First place: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6 @ Plattsmouth – 6 p.m.

SENBC Junior Legion Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, June 21

Game 1: #4 Lincoln Christian vs. #5 Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka @ Blue Devil Park, Plattsmouth – 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: #3 Plattsmouth vs. #7 Louisville/Weeping Water @ Plattsmouth – 8 p.m.

Game 3: #2 Syracuse vs. #6 Tecumseh @ Tecumseh – 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: #1 Auburn vs. Winner Game 3 @ Tecumseh – 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 23

Game 5: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 in Northern Division consolation game @ Plattsmouth – 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 in Northern Division championship game @ Plattsmouth – 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 25

Fifth place: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 3 @ Ash Grove Ball Complex, Louisville – 11 a.m.

Third place: Loser Game 4 vs. Loser Game 6 @ Louisville – 1:30 p.m.

First place: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 6 @ Louisville – 4 p.m.

