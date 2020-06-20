Local baseball teams to play in SENBC tournaments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Three Cass County baseball programs will face teams from across the area in Senior Legion and Junior Legion conference tournaments.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will compete in Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference tournaments. SENBC action for Junior Legion teams will begin Tuesday, June 23. The Senior Legion event will kick off on Wednesday, June 24.

Senior Legion

Divisional games in the Senior Legion event will take place at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth and Auburn City Recreational Complex in Auburn. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will be in the Northern Division at Plattsmouth.

Ninth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will face Lincoln Lutheran at 3 p.m. June 24. The winner will take on top-seeded Springfield at 8 p.m. that night. Second-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water and sixth-seeded Plattsmouth will play in the other first-round Northern Division game at 5:30 p.m.

The division championship will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Blue Devil Park. The SENBC title game will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Buffalo Park in Springfield.