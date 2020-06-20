Local baseball teams to play in SENBC tournaments

Three Cass County baseball programs will face teams from across the area in Senior Legion and Junior Legion conference tournaments.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will compete in Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference tournaments. SENBC action for Junior Legion teams will begin Tuesday, June 23. The Senior Legion event will kick off on Wednesday, June 24.
Senior Legion
Divisional games in the Senior Legion event will take place at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth and Auburn City Recreational Complex in Auburn. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth will be in the Northern Division at Plattsmouth.
Ninth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will face Lincoln Lutheran at 3 p.m. June 24. The winner will take on top-seeded Springfield at 8 p.m. that night. Second-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water and sixth-seeded Plattsmouth will play in the other first-round Northern Division game at 5:30 p.m.
The division championship will take place at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, at Blue Devil Park. The SENBC title game will start at 6 p.m. Sunday, June 28, at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Northern Division
Wednesday, June 24
Game 1: #8 Lincoln Lutheran vs. #9 Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka @ Plattsmouth – 3 p.m.
Game 2: #2 Louisville/Weeping Water vs. #6 Plattsmouth @ Plattsmouth – 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: #1 Springfield vs. Lincoln Lutheran or Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka @ Plattsmouth – 8 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Game 4: Northern Division consolation game @ Plattsmouth – 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Northern Division championship game @ Plattsmouth – 8 p.m.
Southern Division
Wednesday, June 24
Game 1: #4 Tecumseh vs. #5 Falls City @ Auburn – 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: #3 Syracuse vs. #7 Auburn @ Auburn – 8 p.m.
Friday, June 26
Game 3: Southern Division consolation game @ Auburn – 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Southern Division championship game @ Auburn – 8 p.m.
Placement Games
Sunday, June 28
Ninth Place @ Nehawka – 1 p.m.
Seventh Place @ Nehawka – 3:30 p.m.
Fifth Place @ Springfield – 1 p.m.
Third Place @ Springfield – 3:30 p.m.
First Place @ Springfield – 6 p.m.
Junior Legion
Divisional games in the Junior Legion tournament will begin Tuesday, June 23. Northern Division games will take place at Buffalo Park in Springfield and Southern Division teams will compete at Syracuse Sports Recreation Complex in Syracuse.
Ninth-seeded Louisville/Weeping Water will face eighth-seeded Lincoln Christian at 3 p.m. June 23. The winner will take on top-seeded Plattsmouth at 8 p.m. Third-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and second-seeded Springfield will play in the other first-round game at 5:30 p.m.
The division championship will begin at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 25. The SENBC title game will start at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Northern Division
Tuesday, June 23
Game 1: #8 Lincoln Christian vs. #9 Louisville/Weeping Water @ Springfield – 3 p.m.
Game 2: #2 Springfield vs. #3 Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka @ Springfield – 5:30 p.m.
Game 3: #1 Plattsmouth vs. Lincoln Christian or Louisville/Weeping Water @ Springfield – 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Game 4: Northern Division consolation game @ Springfield – 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Northern Division championship game @ Springfield – 8 p.m.
Southern Division
Tuesday, June 23
Game 1: #5 Syracuse vs. #6 Tecumseh @ Syracuse – 5:30 p.m.
Game 2: #4 Falls City vs. #7 Auburn @ Syracuse – 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 25
Game 3: Southern Division consolation game @ Syracuse – 5:30 p.m.
Game 4: Southern Division championship game @ Syracuse – 8 p.m.
Placement Games
Saturday, June 27
Ninth Place @ Plattsmouth – 11 a.m.
Seventh Place @ Plattsmouth – 1:30 p.m.
Fifth Place @ Louisville – 11 a.m.
Third Place @ Louisville – 1:30 p.m.
First Place @ Louisville – 4 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!