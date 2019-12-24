Girls and boys basketball teams from all five Cass County schools will continue their seasons over Christmas break with appearances in holiday tournaments.
Plattsmouth
Plattsmouth girls and boys teams will travel to Ashland for the Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament. Action will take place Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 in the main high school gym. Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Archbishop Bergan and Omaha Roncalli will compete in the tournament.
The Plattsmouth girls will face Ashland-Greenwood at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, in the first round. The PHS boys will take on Ashland-Greenwood at approximately 3:45 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, in the first round.
The Dec. 30 lineup will feature a third-place girls game at 10:30 a.m. and a first-place girls game at approximately 1:45 p.m. There will be a third-place boys game at approximately 12:15 p.m. and a first-place boys game at approximately 3:15 p.m.
Louisville
Louisville girls and boys teams will travel to Otoe County for the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament. Action will take place Dec. 27 and 28 in both the old and new gyms at the high school. Louisville, Nebraska City, Fillmore Central and Ralston will compete in the tournament.
The Louisville girls will face Ralston in the first round at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. The game will be held in the new gym.
The third-place and first-place games in the girls tournament will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28. The third-place matchup will tip off at 12 p.m. in the old gym. The first-place game will tip off at 12 p.m. in the new gym.
The Louisville boys will also square off with Ralston in the first round. The Lions and Rams will play at 5:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the new gym.
The third-place and first-place games in the boys tournament will take place on Saturday, Dec. 28. The third-place game will start at 2 p.m. in the old gym. The first-place game will begin at 2 p.m. in the new gym.
Elmwood-Murdock
Elmwood-Murdock girls and boys teams will travel to Logan View for the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder Holiday Tournament. Action will take place Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 at Logan View High School. Elmwood-Murdock, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, Fort Calhoun and Omaha Brownell-Talbot will compete in the tournament.
You have free articles remaining.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls will face Fort Calhoun in the first round at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. LV/S-S and Omaha Brownell-Talbot will square off in the first round at 10 a.m. Dec. 28.
The third-place and first-place matchups will take place on Monday, Dec. 30. The third-place game will be at 10 a.m. and the championship game will tip off at approximately 1 p.m.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys will also take on Fort Calhoun in the first round. The Knights and Pioneers will play at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28. LV/S-S and Omaha Brownell-Talbot will play at 11:30 a.m. that day.
The third-place and first-place games will both be on Dec. 30. The third-place contest will tip off at 11:30 a.m. and the title game will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m.
Conestoga and Weeping Water
Girls and boys teams from Conestoga and Weeping Water will play in the Weeping Water Holiday Tournament. Action will take place Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 in both the old gym and new Weeping Water Activities Center gym.
Raymond Central, Cedar Bluffs, Dorchester, Conestoga, Weeping Water, Sterling, East Butler and Lewiston will compete in the tournament. Schools will be split into four-team divisions and will compete for championships in either the A Division or B Division.
The Weeping Water girls will take part in the A Division tournament. The Indians will host Lewiston at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the west gym. Sterling and East Butler will battle in the division’s opening game at 1 p.m.
The third-place and first-place games in the A Division will be held in the east gym on Saturday, Dec. 28. The third-place game will begin at 1 p.m. and the first-place game will start at 4 p.m.
The Conestoga girls will take part in the B Division tournament. The Cougars will take on Dorchester at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, in the east gym. Raymond Central and Cedar Bluffs will battle in the division’s opening game at 1 p.m.
The third-place and first-place games in the B Division will be held in the west gym on Saturday, Dec. 28. The third-place game will begin at 1 p.m. and the first-place game will start at 4 p.m.
The Weeping Water and Conestoga boys will both play in the A Division tournament. Weeping Water will take on Dorchester at 4 p.m. and Conestoga will face East Butler at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. Both first-round games will take place in the west gym.
The third-place and first-place games in the A Division will be held in the east gym on Saturday, Dec. 28. The third-place game will begin at 2:30 p.m. and the first-place game will start at 5:30 p.m.