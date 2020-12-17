Local boys play basketball games

Four Cass County boys basketball teams were in action Tuesday night on courts across eastern Nebraska.

Louisville 76, Weeping Water 43

Louisville relied on a steady stream of baskets to stop Weeping Water in their Cass County matchup. The team scored in double digits in all four quarters and sank shots from both the perimeter and paint.

Caleb Hrabik led the Lions with a double-double night of 26 points and 15 rebounds. He posted two baskets in the first quarter and added eight points in the second quarter. The senior collected 11 points in the third period and added three in the final stanza.

Eric Heard and Sam Ahl each drained two 3-pointers during their nights. Heard finished with 11 points and Ahl collected ten points. Cordale Moxey helped the squad with eight points in the lane.

Noah Hammons guided Weeping Water with ten points. Michael Zeeb added eight points and Jordan Beardsley chipped in seven points for the Indians.

Weeping Water 7 8 9 19 – 43

Louisville 16 17 21 22 – 76

Weeping Water (43)